Fortnite’s new first-person mode could be coming sooner than expected, according to this leak

If there is something that would be good for Fortnite right now, it would have to do with some movement on the part of Epic Games. Above all, considering that the new update 21.40 it would be expected more than many of us would like. But today I come to talk to you about a novelty that raises my hype to heights that it is difficult for me to even describe be a novelty that could change the game completely. I leave you with all the details below so you can understand exactly what I am talking about:

A handful of weeks ago the image was filtered in a new way that would come to Fortnite in which we could play battle royale with the first person camera

in a new way that would come to in which we could play battle royale with the first person camera Many have wondered, ever since, when it would arrive in the game.

Well, the leaker known as HYPEX discovered that a few days ago this mode was updated in the game code several times

This would imply that its launch could be closer than we thought.

Maybe in the new Season 4? ⏳

Today there is nothing in relation to Fortnite that it generates more expectations than this first-person mode; although the future crossover with Dragon Ball would be closeI’m not going to lie to you.

Be that as it may, I remind you that I will be attentive to any movement that it gives Fortnite in the future with the aim of bringing you any news that arises in relation to the premiere of this mode in the battle royale.