Fortnite: trick to get 75,000 XP per minute without being banned | Creative Mode | AFK | 0114-4213-1927 | glitch | Experience Points | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The glitches of Fortnite They offer loads of XP in a simple way, something very useful to obtain the rewards of the Battle Pass. In addition to wasting hours in Battle Royale matches, the community has other solutions like Creative Mode, where the most avid fans know how to create hidden XP buttons.

The best of these mistakes Fortnite is that players can earn XP passively. After joining the map and interacting with some objects, they can simply leave the game on and earn thousands of XP without doing anything. This practice is something gamers call AFK and it’s not illegal if you don’t abuse the method in your games.

the youtuber legendkingtobi posted a video showing how to get a good amount of XP through the following creative map: 0114-4213-1927. When joining the scenario, you will have to follow a whole route so that you start generating XP constantly.

The key is to interact with hidden buttons that will automatically give you experience points. There are several actions that you must complete to reach the goal of 75,000 XP per minute. In case you can’t get more XP, you can exit the map and come back to repeat the process.

Here we show you what you must do to earn that XP that is waiting for you.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 9 Challenges

Gain shield while gesturing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Gather Seeds from a Reality Seed Pod before they hit the ground (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Plant or summon a Sapling of Reality 30 meters or more from you (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Open chests in Tilted Towers in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Bounce off 3 different Impact Pads without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Hold a fully charged Charge SMG for 3 seconds, then deal damage to an opponent (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

