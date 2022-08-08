Fortnite: this would be the Battle Royale using Minecraft blocks | Epic GAMES | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Nothing like mods to give video games a second life. This time, indie developers did their thing so players can use Minecraft builds on Fortnite. The result is great and a lot of fun, because it changes the dynamics of the ramps and walls that characterize Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

the youtuber brux shared a video in which we see what it is like to play Fortnite with Minecraft blocks. Unlike the standard constructions that exist in Fortnite, these are more rudimentary in nature, as they only consist of blocks. If you master the building mechanics, you will be able to create fortresses that are well worth using to avoid the opponent’s attacks.

Just like the standard building parts of Fortnitethe blocks of Minecraft They are available in three materials: wood, brick and metal. Additionally, each type of material likely has its own HP levels as well.

Currently, these pixelated blocks with the theme of Minecraft they are only available through the mod. It will likely be limited to Creative Mode, as the official playlists of Fortnite they have their own set of compiler options. However, it will be interesting to see how players decide to use them in combat, given their form.

