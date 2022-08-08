Pilar Gamboa and Adrián Suar as the two protagonists of the comedian’s directorial debut.

actor and producer Adrian Suarwho next Thursday will premiere “30 nights with my ex”his first film as a director, assured that for him “it is already the glory that people come out of the cinema and chat” about his work.

The film takes on the challenge of carrying out a comedy whose protagonist is a patient with a mental illness, played by Pilar Gamboa.

Suar assures that “the drama of the relationship” is “an aspect that we address with a lot of professional advice.”



“I’ve been thinking about directing for a while now and I felt this was the ideal story to start with”Suar told Télam.

“30 nights with my ex”, written by Paul Solarz and produced by Patagonik, is centered on El Turbo (Suar), the owner of a finance company with no time for anything other than business, who must take charge of the expulsion of La Loba (Gamboa), his ex-wife who, after a long stay in a psychiatric clinic, she will spend 30 days with him and the daughter they have in common (Rocio Hernandez) at home, before facing full reintegration into society.

“Ideologically, I do not believe in that some issues cannot be addressed in comedy, from the genre many things have been told, as an example is Chaplin, who approached Hitler. There is also black humor, the issue is if it is well done, no. “ Adrian Suar

“Ideologically I don’t believe in that some issues can’t be addressed in comedy”clarifies the new director, who with unusual humility confesses, “I don’t feel that the cinema that I make remains in my memory for life, for me it is already the glory that people leave the cinema and talk about the film”.

Télam: What was the reason for putting yourself behind the camera for the first time with a film that also faces the challenge of being a dramatic comedy whose axis is mental illness?

Adrián Suar: I’ve been thinking about directing for a while and when we started talking with Pablo (Solarz), the author of the script, I felt that this was the ideal story to start with.

We made the decision to tell a film that goes through the theme of mental health, with a woman who suffers from this but is coming out, with a pathology that, among other things, has schizo-affective problems and hypersexuality, with the challenge of trying to make a film that is not dark. Because there is humor, the license of comedy, although later, as the film progresses, there is the illness and all the problems that we had pending between the character of Pilar (Gamboa) and mine, that is, La Loba with El Turbo, the drama of the relationship, an aspect that we address with a lot of professional advice.

Trailer “30 nights with my ex” WATCH VIDEO

T: Do you think that you can play any subject from comedy?

AS: Ideologically I don’t believe that some issues can’t be addressed in comedy, from the genre many things have been told, as an example is Chaplin, who approached Hitler. There is also black humor, the issue is whether it is well done or not.

I hope that the film serves to help someone who is going through a bad time, I do not feel that the cinema that I make will remain in my memory for life, for me it is already the glory that people leave the cinema and talk about the movie.

T: Would you like your films to be considered in other areas, in addition to the massive scale, such as film festivals?

-AS: No, I think I should make other types of films. I don’t think that festivals legitimize my artistic condition, although of course I would like a film of mine to go there, I would love to live that experience. I think this film is a film that could be in some kind of festival, it’s similar to others of mine but different, it’s one of my good films.

T: The film talks about bonds but it detaches itself from romantic love.

AS: In the bond of a couple there are still many possibilities of telling love. It was a decision that I knew would be the right one, because I didn’t want to, I didn’t imagine a happy ending. Bah, the film has a happy ending but not the classic one, it seemed to me that this was the most logical thing to do and it would have more originality.

T: What are the filmmakers that you have as references in your first experience as a director?

AS: The ones that marked my career and that I watched as a director were Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, David Lynch, Martin Scorsese, directors who marked a cinema that was very different from what the rest did.

T: How is “30 Nights With My Ex” different from the rest of your movies as a lead?

AS: It has a tone similar to romantic comedies or, if you will, a comedy of tangles, but unlike, for example, “Corazón loco”, “Dos plus dos” or “Me married a boludo”, I think that when touching on the subject of mental health, although it is comedy it also has the other thing that is the depth of the bonds.

T: Why did you choose Pilar Gamboa to accompany you?

AS: When I was thinking about who was going to play La Loba, they approached me with Pilar’s name, which I already knew, and there I said to myself, “yes, totally, it’s her.” I knew she could bring her character to fruition and I wasn’t wrong because she breaks it.

And they are all very well, when the cast was finished, I knew we were going to make a great comedy because I know them.

T: With the pandemic, the phenomenon of platforms was strengthened and Argentine cinema in theaters is unable to attract a significant number of audiences. Are you worried about this scenario in the face of the film’s theatrical release, did you evaluate whether the film goes to streaming?

AS: I thought about it, but the people at Disney convinced me to release it in theaters. Due to this panorama that you describe, the platforms are a shelter but at the same time it is also a place of massiveness. Now, when I sat down and watched the finished film on a giant screen, I heard the sound… the cinema is there, in the cinema.