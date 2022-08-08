‘Foolishness returned’ to markets despite rebound: Michael Burry

Michael Burry warned that the “stupidity of the markets is back” in a recent tweet.

The investor of ‘The Big Bet’ compared the current situation with the stock market crashes of 1929 and 2008.

“The familiar nonsense of the Covid-19 era is not dead yet,” Burry said.

Do you already know our Instagram account? Follow us.

Markets are starting to behave irrationally again, says Michael Burry.

The investor and hedge fund manager warned of a rise in “folly” after the S&P 500 rallied 8.6% from the 2022 low.

“The stupidity is back,” Burry said in a since-deleted tweet. “After 1929, after 1968, after 2000, after 2008, the strain of insanity that turned bulls into bubbles completely and totally disappeared.”

“But that familiar Covid-era foolishness isn’t dead yet,” he added.

Burry is best known for his bets against the housing bubble of the mid-2000s, as described in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short.” Christian Bale later played him in a film adaptation.

Burry also inadvertently fueled the meme stock frenzy by buying a stake in GameStop, placed high-profile bets against Elon Musk’s Tesla and Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF last year, and tweeted numerous times. that rising asset prices in the pandemic era would culminate in a historic crash.

NOW READ: Tesla tries to persuade its laid-off staff to waive their rights, according to 2 former employees

ALSO READ: Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his executives and wants more children… to populate Mars

Discover more stories in Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TwitterLinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube

NOW GO: