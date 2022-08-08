‘Foolishness returned’ to markets despite rebound: Michael Burry
- Michael Burry warned that the “stupidity of the markets is back” in a recent tweet.
- The investor of ‘The Big Bet’ compared the current situation with the stock market crashes of 1929 and 2008.
- “The familiar nonsense of the Covid-19 era is not dead yet,” Burry said.
Markets are starting to behave irrationally again, says Michael Burry.
The investor and hedge fund manager warned of a rise in “folly” after the S&P 500 rallied 8.6% from the 2022 low.
“The stupidity is back,” Burry said in a since-deleted tweet. “After 1929, after 1968, after 2000, after 2008, the strain of insanity that turned bulls into bubbles completely and totally disappeared.”
“But that familiar Covid-era foolishness isn’t dead yet,” he added.
Burry is best known for his bets against the housing bubble of the mid-2000s, as described in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short.” Christian Bale later played him in a film adaptation.
Burry also inadvertently fueled the meme stock frenzy by buying a stake in GameStop, placed high-profile bets against Elon Musk’s Tesla and Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF last year, and tweeted numerous times. that rising asset prices in the pandemic era would culminate in a historic crash.
