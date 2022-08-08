Filmin premieres The teacher, a funny and controversial story

You may remember Cameron Diaz in the movie Malas Enseñanzas (2011), which tells the story of a teacher whose only goal is to hook a rich and handsome substitute after she was abandoned by her husband. Wow, Diaz turned out to be a lousy teacher, but at the same time quite provocative, which leads us to talk about the new premiere of Filmin: The teacher.

this series will be available from August 9, 2022, and introduces us to Jenna Garvey, a teacher who is considered as someone attentive and popular among the students of the school, although outside the classroom her life is quite chaotic. Everything gets complicated when after a drunken night is accused of having relations with a 15-year-old student.

Although the hangover does not allow her to have any memories, Jenna decides that the best option is to plead guilty, as this will prevent the boy from having to testify in court. However, as time passes, she realizes that the evidence used against him is false.

A resounding success in the UK

The series was originally broadcast in February 2022 in the United Kingdom, achieving more than five million viewers in the country, today having 78% approval on Rotten Tomatoes by specialized critics. The main praise goes to Sheridan Smith, who is in charge of bringing Jenna to life, as her performance adds multiple layers of personality to the character.

In this regard, the actress commented in an interview that what she liked most about playing Garvey is that it is “a very complete character, and I love the fact that you never know if he is telling the truth or not. Sometimes the female characters are pretty bland. I love playing imperfect, flawed characters.”

And it is that despite the criticism for the simplicity of the script, as well as the moments where it begins to feel like a story with excess melodrama, Christopher Stevens of the Daily Mail mentions that Sherirdan always stands out with this type of character, managing to elevate the story. ; although that did not seem to be quite enough, since both critics and viewers agree that the series should be shorter than it is, since the end feels like a disconnected person devoid of emotion.

Cast of The Teacher

This Channel 5 production is directed by Dominic Leclerc and has a script by Barunka O’Shaughnessy. As for the main cast, we have already told you that Smith is the main star, whom we have already seen in Inside no. 9, who she’s joined by Samuel Bottomley, Kelvin Fletcher and Sharon Rooney, who you might remember from Disney’s live-action Dumbo. @worldwide