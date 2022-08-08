Film with Harry Styles and Emma Corrin gets an award in the prelude to its premiere

As usual, the Toronto Film Festival will break with a wave of titles that arouse high expectations. Its lineup this year includes world premieres of new Steven Spielberg films (The Fabelmans), Ryan Johnson (Glass Onion: A Mystery of Between Razors and Secrets) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (the woman king), in addition to the Canadian premiere of the wonderSebastián Lelio’s film with Florence Pugh.

In the run-up to its inauguration, on September 8, the meeting announced to policemanby the British Michael Grandage, as winner of the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

The recognition, which distinguishes the best performances of the feature films in its selection, is for the first time given to the entire cast of a production and not to particular figures (Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain obtained it last year).

Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Thus, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, David Dawson, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett They won the award for the 2022 version.

The first three play a policeman, a school teacher and a museum curator who form a love triangle in the 1950s, and the last three play the same roles in the 1990s. The film is based on the novel published in 2012 by writer Bethan Roberts.

“When your film travels through time and crosses fluid borders of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto Festival. “Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson deliver beautiful and brilliant performances alongside Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett.”

The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video for November 4th.