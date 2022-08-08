“Fast X”, here is the release date of the penultimate “Fast & Furious” and who joins for the grand finale

The last chapter of the series Fast & Furious with Vin Diesel, Fast X, will hit theaters on May 19 next year. It’s a fascinating success story that, from its humble beginnings in 2001 as a thriller amidst clandestine racing and auto theft, has evolved into one of the most profitable blockbuster brands of all time.

Between movies, spin-offs, TV shows, video games and toys, the saga helped solidify Dwayne Johnson’s reputation as a global megastar and bolstered the Hollywood reputation of John Cena, once a WWE co-star.

Set over twenty-one years, the series of Fast & Furious has surprising pathos and emotional resonance, not least due to the untimely death of its original star (Paul Walker) in 2013.

Fast X is confirmed as the penultimate film in the saga, while Vin and co. they prepare for a two-part exit, which should at least keep us good until the next inevitable episode.

Here’s everything we know about Fast X.

When it comes out Fast X

It has been delayed several times, but the project is at a stage that will allow it to hit screens next May (19), kicking off the blockbuster season.

Further delay was feared following Justin Lin’s decision to abandon the role of “captain”, with Louis Leterrier now sitting in the director’s chair. However, these fears turned out to be mostly unfounded: Universal studio postponed the film from its already postponed launch date of April 7, 2023, but only by six weeks.

Because Justin Lin, director of the franchise, has abandoned the project Fast X

Lin, who has so far directed five of the franchise’s nine films, was first reported as the director of Fast X And 11 from Deadline in October 2020. But a few days after the start of filming, in April this year, he left the reins of the project, speaking to Deadline of creative differences. However, it was an amicable divorce, with Lin remaining as a producer.

After the news broke, the director also released an official statement on his decision to leave the film, which reads as follows: