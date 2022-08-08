Eric Bana What happened to the first actor who brought the Hulk to life in the movies?

Eric Bana is known in the world of entertainment for having been the first hulk in the movieshis 2003 film was one of the pioneers of the superhero genre, It earned over $245 million and received mixed reviews from several critics, who admired the visuals and special effects for the year it was released, though there were criticisms of the pacing, plot, acting, and lack of action. the movie.

Within his filmography, his role as Héctor in the film also stands out. Troy 2004, sharing credits with Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom Y Sean Bean, narrating the history of the confrontation of the Greeks against the Trojans, showing the cultural values ​​of the aristocratic and warrior Greece, including the appearance of the Trojan horse. After this and after the criticism of Hulk where the profitability of Bana in high-budget films was questioned, the actor responded for Empire magazine:

“It’s not like [Hulk] it was a failure. When you are in a long session it is a great personal investment. If I wasn’t satisfied with the final result I would be very angry, but so far in all cases I have been happy”.

For 2006 he starred with Daniel Craig Y Geoffrey Rush the movie steven spielberg, Munich where Bana played Avner, a Mossad agent who is ordered to track down and kill terrorists from the Black September organization, who were believed to be responsible for the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. The film had success both critically and at the box office and in turn It was nominated in 5 categories at the Oscar Awards in 2006.

Another of the most important projects in his career was the Australian drama Romulus, 2007, based on the homonymous memoir by Raimond Gaita, which portrays a couple and their struggle against adversity to raise their son. This film was a critical success and his performance earned him a second AACTA Award for Best Actor.

For 2009 he acted together with Chris Pine Y Zachary Quinto in the sci-fi movie star trekwhich was led by JJ Abrams. this movie too gave him a major role playing Nero, captain of a Romulan mining ship who tries to get revenge on Spock, whom he blames for the destruction of his home planet and its inhabitants. Star Trek was a critical success and grossed over $380 million worldwide. giving Bana a place in science fiction cinema.

Subsequently went on to direct and produce a documentary film called love the beast, which details the personal relationship he had with his first car and follows his progression as a car lover. She had more box office hits like Hannain which he starred alongside Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett and in 2013 he starred in the paranormal film Deliver us from evil of the renowned director Scott Derricksonn. Bana continued to act for the next few years, starring in films like Numbered Hours, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Dry (where he was also a producer) and recently gave the voice to the character Monterey Jack in the Disney Plus animated film Chip and Dale to the rescue.

