Emma Watson Clarifies Why She’s No Longer In Relationship With Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Were many years of filming togetherand as it was possible to verify this year in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’the relationship between Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint is maintained over the years.

but noOr was it always easy for them to know how to separate your personal relationships of what was happening rolling. Being very young, they had become international stars recognizable throughout the world, with excessive salariesAnd all the pressure that comes with it.

Therefore, keep a relationship to use between them was not easy eitherWhat confessed emma watson at the time to Interview Magazine: “To be honest, we see each other working so much that being left out of the shoots would already be overloading“.

“I love them, but i need to see other friends out. They are already like brothers to me”, said the actress of ‘Little Women’, who also explained the differences between the threeand that when Harry Potter is definitely over, they should have some time.





Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter’ | Warner Bros.



“Are three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time after eight ‘Harry Potter’ movieswe will be ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time“.

After that time that Watson said, life has taken them down different pathsbut they have not completely separated and are still in contact, as told on the occasion of the reunion to VogueUK.

“Both of them they hate whatsapp and their phones in general. Actually the three of us try to stay away from electronic devices, so that does not help to maintain an interaction. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter Wednesday and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm our nerves each other. We both mostly try to stay out of the spotlight,” Watson said of his former teammates and friends.

