Elvis tops the global box office for Dune and Godzilla vs. kong

Rarely does a biopic manage to attract the attention of the audience, and it is clear that everything depends on the figure of which the story is being narrated. Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story – 51%, for example, did not comply with several aspects in its making, but it is worth recognizing the sound design that made Queen’s music shine, despite this, it had a large audience thanks to the weight of Freddie Mercury and the impact it continues to have even with the new generations.

Keep reading: Austin Butler reveals that Baz Luhrmann humiliated him during the filming of Elvis

Rocketman- 83%, on the other hand, had a better result in production, narrative, design, acting and sound, but had a more specific audience, therefore, their income was not as impressive. This year it was time for Elvis – 79%, directed by Baz Luhrmann, where the protagonist is the greatest icon of music and Rock & Roll history: Elvis Presley. To tell the truth, the response in terms of box office numbers was expected to be neutral, but it managed to exceed expectations.

Despite its length, the film manages to delve into key moments in the singer’s life and career in a very dynamic way, all from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The acting work of Austin Butler has surprised, and worldwide the film has already generated an enviable collection. The main surprise is that its response exceeds the average for adult drama films.

It is worth mentioning that, both in the United States and Canada, Elvis It has already been screened for more than a month, while in other countries such as Mexico it is about to complete its fourth week, remaining in the top 5 of the national box office. According to what is reported ColliderLuhrmann’s film has already surpassed USD$250 million worldwide, and has not yet finished its run, just as it has already begun to debut on some video-on-demand services.

Continue with: Elvis debuts in fourth place at the Mexican box office while Thor: Love and Thunder remains in the lead

His numbers have surpassed the world collection of Duna – 75% and Godzilla vs. kong- 85% within the films distributed by Warner Bors. becoming one of the company’s biggest titles. Denis Villeneuve’s film, which grossed $108 million worldwide, as well as Godzilla vs. kong and its $100 million, it came at a time when people were just starting to return to theaters, plus it had a quick release on streaming.

This also shows the interest of the audience for more mature films if we think about how bad other adult dramas like The Last Duel did – 86% of Ridley Scott or Love without barriers – 100% by Steven Spielberg that, although they had a place in the awards season, were a total failure at the box office. It should not be forgotten that the budget of Elvis It was lower than the two films mentioned, since it cost just USD$85 million, while the other two had a budget of USD$100 million.

It may interest you: Elvis breaks new box office record

Finally, this turns out to be the director’s second highest-grossing film, behind The Great Gatsby – 48% starring Leonardo DiCaprio that raised a total of USD $ 350 million thanks to its game with 3D and, of course, the presence of the Oscar-winning actor.