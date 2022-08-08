Dustin Hoffman turns 85: great characters, violence on the set and a crazy stage of drugs and orgies

Dustin Hoffman managed to achieve prestige as an actor from his first film, The Graduate

Few actors alternated between drama and comedy like Dustin Hoffman. He was not pigeonholed into any genre. He is one of those who also managed to be a blockbuster and prestigious in his prolific career, two qualities that do not always go hand in hand. Like few others, he managed to stand out with the interpretation of characters with disorders or sequelae of illnesses. His demanding “method” to act, which paid off in his career, also brought him problems with other figures, including Meryl Streep, one of the most beloved and valued in Hollywood, whom he hurt throughout the filming. What happened on the set of the award-winning movie Kramer vs Kramer was a big secret that ended up seeing the light.

Dustin Hoffman was born in Los Angeles on August 8, 1937. The name chosen by his parents Harry Hoffman and Lilian Gold was due to their admiration for a silent film actor, Dustin Farnum. His father belonged to the universe of cinema as a decorator on the supporting set at Columbia Pictures . The actor has only one brother, older than him, who is a lawyer and an economist.

Hoffman’s Jewish family came from immigrants from kyiv and Iasi (Romania), however the actor did not receive a religious education. When he finished high school, Dustin had an attempt at a classic race. He had enrolled in Medicine, at the University of Santa Monica. And he wouldn’t have done very well. He always defined himself as a bad student. He also intended to be a pianist. He started studying as a boy, but he said that he had very small hands and something worse. “I never had a good ear, he said in an interview, in which he also referred to his height (1.67 meters) since size is never a problem. He mentioned the very short basketball players Tyrone Bogues and Spud Webb and that one of them said: “The others are the masters of the air, but the ground is mine.”

Dustinf Hoffman in the movie The Graduate that took him to stardom overnight

When he finished his studies, he decided to dedicate himself to acting at the Pasadena Playhouse. There he met another future actor who would become another award-winning star like him at the Oscars, Gene Hackman.

When he had his first weapons as an actor, he decided to set course to conquer the theaters of New York. As he did not obtain the papers to which he coveted, he dedicated himself to teaching. And when the roles he conquered still did not meet his expectations, he opted for a more solid training by enrolling in the Actor’s Studio school, where he learned to act with a method based on the Stanislavski system.

When he turned 30 they began to be interested in him. He first made a movie and later, director Mike Nichols gave him the leading role in one of his most memorable films. The graduate, his big takeoff. He had to represent a young man who had just completed his university studies and it was hardly noticeable that he was already a little old for that role. In that first appearance it was a success, especially for the young public of the sixties who wanted to break with the established norms. , which at the same time was delighted with the film’s soundtrack, by Simon & Garfunkel and a theme that appealed to sex. to discuss between Mrs Robinson (Ann Bancroft) and her daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross), earned her first Oscar nomination.

Dustin Hoffman alongside a young Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie’s father, in Midnight Cowboy. Hoffman played a fringe, tuberculosis character (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

His second big role was as a fringe character from the Bronx, a tubercular cripple, a petty thief in Midnight Cowboyin a duo with Jon Voight (father of Angelina Jolie) , who put himself in the shoes of a Texan gigolo who wanted to live off New York women. Thus he again became an Oscar candidate.

Without being a heartthrob, he starred in a romantic movie with Mía Farrow in John and Mary (1969). In Papillon (1973) he entered fully into a drama, this time as an inmate in a penal colony in the Caribbean, in a pair with Steve McQueen. From the beginning that he made himself wait, the name of the Californian actor was associated with great performances. His consecration came in 1979, with Kramer vs Kramer, a film about the painful divorce of a couple with an 8-year-old son. The young father had to take over the care of the boy because his mother had relinquished custody. His partner was Meryl Streep and they both won their first Oscar for their performances. It also won best film, among other statuettes. The film was the hit of that year. It raised 106 million dollars, with an investment of 8 million. Nobody knew in those times, how badly the protagonists got along. They hated each other.

Kramer vs Kramer, by Robert Benton, Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep took many awards but the film was a nightmare for her (Columbia Pictures / Getty Images)

On the day of the casting, there was the film director Robert Benton, and Dustin Hoffman, who already had several successes that gave him fame: Papillon, The graduate Y All the president’s men. Benton had not been convinced by Meryl because he wanted to delve into the psychology of the character who abandoned the child and make modifications because he seemed like an ogre that they had not been able to understand. Hoffman, on the other hand, wanted her immediately, for a stark reason. The suffering that the actress brought. She was grieving because her partner, actor John Cazale, had died of terminal lung cancer. . For Hoffman, she brought a state of fragility that they needed for Joanna Kramer. “It’s her. Let’s look no further.”

On the set there was a lot of action outside the script, based on Lee Strasberg’s “method”, which calls for the memory of emotion, applied by Hoffman that left those who were witnessing it speechless. He slapped her, which hurt to see. They thought that the actress would report it to the union, but nothing like that happened. She also threw a glass cup at a wall, too, which wasn’t in the script. And besides, he made fun of the death of his former partner. Streep was not only the target of the imposition of his violent method. He also suffered from the fictional son, Justin Henry, whom she made laugh but also cry, assuring him that his dog would die.

Jessica Lange and Dustin Hoffman looks to Dabney Coleman in a scene from the film ‘Tootsie,’ 1982. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

In 1988 he starred in Rain Man, another of his memorable films, playing an autistic man. With this work he finished consecrating himself, in a pair with Tom Cruise. He got the second statuette from the Hollywood Academy. In addition to crying, Hoffman made people laugh with his films. He did it with tootsie (1982), Hook (1991) and wag the dog (1997).

In an interview he said that tootsie it was not a comedy for him. In order to accept the character in which she dressed as a woman, she wanted that in addition to appearing so, she wanted it to be well done and also to look like a pretty woman. And from the production they told him that they had already achieved the most beauty they could achieve. The situation disgusted Hoffman, and he was left reflecting on how he would never have chosen a type of woman of that style and the ones he would have missed due to her limitation for following certain stereotypes of beauty.

Over the years, in an interview with the British magazine GQ He said he felt ashamed of past excesses, the stage he called the crazy years of his life. He was 67 years old when he revealed that he was part of orgies with famous actresses and that he had sex in public places. For example, he had sex with a woman inside a disc jockey’s booth at a famous New York disco. “Hundreds of people passed in front of us,” she clarified.

Dustin Hoffman in Cannes with his wife Lisa and daughter Ali (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

All of this was accompanied by drugs. in the same interview He said that he used cocaine, but had to give it up because it caused allergies. “After taking cocaine, I couldn’t breathe properly for weeks,” he confessed.

In 2017, the actor was accused by several women in the Me Too era. Even Meryl Streep in an interview she gave to Times magazine, she said that the first time she saw him she burped when he greeted her and groped her. “After introducing herself, she put her hand on my breasts and touched them. What an obnoxious pig!, I thought then”, confessed Streep 38 years after that abuse. The actor never responded to him on the matter.

