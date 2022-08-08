driver creates WhatsApp group to notify passengers where he is going

A bus driver thought of an idea so that his regular passengers would not have to wait so long and would know how close he was to the stop where they usually board: he created a whatsapp group.

The idea became viral thanks to one of the users, who told on Twitter about “the wonder” of the driver.

“Let’s go, they’re late”, is the name of the group that Miguel the driver devised, according to the explanation made by one of the users, Julián.

“Every day I take the 74 to go to work and I always go with the same driver. He added me to the bondi’s WhatsApp group where the crazy guy tells you where he’s going, so you don’t get stuck at the bus stop like a pee…” tweeted @ julyrossi20. “True guy. I love you, Migue”, he adds.

Every day I take the 74 to go to work and I always go with the same driver, I join the bondi’s wpp group where the crazy guy tells you where he’s going so you don’t get stuck at the stop like an asshole, THE TRUE GUY, YOU I LOVE MIGUE — hasbullah (@julyrossi20) August 6, 2022

As evidence, he showed a recording of one of the WhatsApp conversations where it is seen that Miguel shares where he is going in audios. “Guys, come on, we are coming to July 9. We are going to be late today, when the group sees me they will realize it”. Users answered how close they are.

“He is a genius. Here’s to more drivers like this,” said one of the users.

Another of the audios says: “Guys, I am leaving Lomas. Fast and Furious”, referring to the film starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

@julyrossi20’s tweet went viral. Users commented on experiences with other drivers. “When I went to the facu I had the stop on the corner of the house. If I passed by and the driver saw that he had just closed the door and hadn’t arrived, he would hit the brakes and wait for me. Always in my heart”, said a young woman.

Another of Miguel’s passengers commented that “that man is the best. I drink it at de la Serna and if it’s full, he opens the doors in the middle. The chabón is the most of the most”. Another read: “Tell me you love your job without telling me you love your job. Miguel begins.

@julyrossi20 was surprised by the reach of the tweet. “I’ve gone global,” he tweeted.

Read also: Is monkeypox transmitted through the air? This is what the experts say

agv