DOUBLE STREAMING PROGRAM | The Herald of Aguascalientes

Por: Juan Pablo Martínez Zúñiga

“PREDATOR: THE PREY” (“PREY”) – STAR+

When we think of the first “Predator” movie, the first thing that comes to mind is a show that brings together ideas of hyper masculinity with special effects, but with the distance that the years give (35 in total), we detect an interesting reading about the deconstruction of the heroic figure, according to the eighties archetype, where a man of the caliber of Schwarzenegger together with his group of elite soldiers succumbs to a superior power that comes from the stars that dismantles his (and our) notion of manhood and machismo in an almost dramatic line that leads to a confrontation where there are no heroes or villains, only entities that fight to survive. This is what makes that film directed by John McTiernan work and also why sequels are never considered worthy or equal to the inaugural film, since its direct sequel, “Predator 2” (1990) with Danny Glover, was more a product submitted to the esthetic and plot guidelines of the Hollywood escapism of that time (although it has its moments). On the other hand, “Predators” (2010) focuses more on expanding the mythology about the extraterrestrial race while “The Predator” (2018) wants to adapt the formula to postmodernism without achieving anything concrete. That is why the new iteration on the intergalactic hunter entitled “Predator: The Prey”, released exclusively on Star +, is the best film in the series since the original, because not only does it gel a very functional and rhythmic story, thanks to an excellent director Dan Trachtenberg’s work (“10 Cloverfield Avenue”), going back three centuries to witness the first confrontation between the creature and the human race, also takes advantage of the theme of the hunt to merge it with relevant themes such as colonization, emancipation and autonomy without preaching.

Set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains, the story revolves around Naru (a convincing Amber Midthunder), a young member of the Comanche tribe who wishes to consolidate her position in that nucleus by performing her ritual as a hunter, plus her family and in particular her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) does not allow it, until she notices the arrival of the Predator to her lands, spotting his ship in the sky and taking it as a sign that her time has come. Thus begins a plot that builds a line of suspense as the alien begins to make his presence known by killing animals and, later, facing the Comanche, with Neru being the only one capable of stopping him thanks to his training and clear vision of attack strategies and understanding. about what the act of hunting means spiritually and physically. With this premise, the development seemed impossible in terms of the measurement of two completely disparate forces, since it is easy to assume that an indigenous is not a rival for a technologically superior being such as the Predator, but Trachtenberg’s script and direction find the appropriate core points so that this conflict occurs very naturally and even plausibly, adding the tension and emotion that these films had lost, thanks to intelligent and sensitive resources, where not only how Naru will get out of this mess matters, but also the implications of his behavior and their own personal growth, which is worked as an allegory about the breaking of heteronormativity and gender emancipation. Many may dispute these ideas as another attempt to make a movie about an iconic pop culture character into a mere “woke” speech, but everything is designed with such honesty and the actors do it so well that it overcomes these modern complexes and one can stay with a worthy amalgam of drama, horror, action and adventure with outstanding moments, such as the Predator sequence with a wolf, the confrontations of Naru and his brother with a group of ruthless European trappers who only annihilate fauna for greed and pleasure, a exciting climax and, what seems to me most remarkable, the calm and necessary moments in which the indigenous ethnic group is ennobled through clear signs of their culture and respect for their environment. “Predator: La Presa” captures us without a problem with an excellent story, majestic photography and a brutal antagonist who ends up being a character, more than a simple movie monster.

“LIGHT AND MAGIC” (“LIGHT & MAGIC”) – DISNEY+

For those of us who grew up in the 80’s, the name “Industrial Light & Magic” became synonymous with quality visual imagery by identifying those high caliber productions in Hollywood, such as the “Indiana Jones” movies or the works of James Cameron, such as touched by the excellent work in special effects of this company founded by George Lucas 45 years ago. “Light and Magic” is a docuseries created for the Disney company’s streaming service as a fascinating peek behind the scenes of said factory of the impossible from a historical perspective. The award-winning director and screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan brings together in six episodes the key moments in the development of this company in chronological order, from its humble and naive origins, trying to conjure Lucas’s aesthetic and plastic ambitions on screen, for the first film of ” Star Wars”, until their definition as avant-garde and innovators of the medium with their digital creations for Steven Spielberg and his “Jurassic Park” (1993). Kasdan puts together an interesting series of interviews with everyone involved -including mythical names for moviegoers interested in the development of special effects such as Phil Tippett, Dennis Muren, Richard Edlund, Joe Johnston or relevant characters such as Lucas, Spielberg, Cameron or Ron Howard – without losing sight of the essential: the perspective of these individuals whose interest in cinema allowed them to generate a revolution in their field, while contributing narrative elements to cinematography, thanks to their passion and understanding of the image. Each chapter fascinates not only for the unveiling of those other secrets about the creation of key moments and scenes of the seventies and eighties fantastic cinema, but also for the dimension that this story acquires thanks to the rich and emotional anecdotes that many of the interviewees give, revealing themselves as inveterate movie buffs like you or me who managed to go beyond mere admiration for cinema to delve into film creation, sowing the notion that anyone can contribute to the 7th art from any facet. “Luz y Magia” is a wonderful documentary work that in depth and form captivates anyone who has allowed themselves to be transported to imaginary worlds or galaxies far, far away.

