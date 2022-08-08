Dom Toretto is the King of Rome in the shooting in front of the Colosseum!

Only someone like Vin Diesel in the role of Domic Toretto would be able to give us such a brash pose in front of one of the Seven Wonders of the World. We are talking about the Colosseum, in Rome, where some filming with the protagonist of Fast X after the stunts involving Jason Momoa a few months ago.

In retrospect, one wonders how badly that video in which Vin Diesel and Justin Lin argued that Fast X would be the best of the saga. Aged badly because in the meantime, the historic director of the saga has left the project, some argue for the growing production oppression of Diesel that led, in his time, to the divorce with Dwayne Johnson. Be that as it may, today there is a new director at the helm of the film, with Diesel launching into more than flattering comments for Louis Letterier’s work on Fast X. And in the meantime, the premises for making a truly epic film – of course, in the somewhat sloppy manner of the Fast Saga – they are all there.

After that Jason Momoa he had been a guest on the set of Fast X in Rome, launching himself into adventurous stunt motorcycles in the narrow streets of the capital, but the protagonist could only be in the spotlight. A scene shot directly, for some time, under the immense Colosseum From Rome. Some photos had seen Diesel appear together with Helen Mirren, while a video (found at the bottom of the article) portrayed him intent on getting off the inseparable vehicle, heading towards the parapet and opening his arms as a sign of power, in front of the Roman amphitheater. Now the actor himself shares a black and white photo of him looking out in the vehicle, probably talking to the crew.

For now it is not clear what role Rome will play in the film, but after the initial US settings or which (anyway) rarely moved from city to city in the course of a single film, the saga has obtained increasingly richer budgets. Which allowed her to transform into something similar to those traveling spy stories with various international locations in one film. The presence of Diesel immediately after Momoa, who will play the villain, indicate that Rome will become a battleground. Now the only question is: what will be the next stage of filming?