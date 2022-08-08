Do frozen vegetables and fruits lose their nutrients? This says an expert

The fruits and vegetables are food essential for maintaining a healthy diet. We know that during the summer the fruits and vegetables they stay fresh for less time at room temperature and this could be an issue of both economy and practicality.

Preserve frozen some of the foods It is usually a quite effective option when you want to save time and, surely, you have ever wondered if these still retain their properties nutritional as if they were consumed fresh. According to the information that is shared in the account of TikTok @soyrafacarbajalthe expert on the subject tells us a little from the production process to the recommendation of the consumption of Frozen vegetables.

The user of the famous social network comments that the companies dedicated to the production of frozen food They generally have their own orchards and follow various production processes. The first is harvested from fruits and vegetables, followed by washing and disinfection of food, this with the aim of eliminating any microorganisms or all kinds of dirt. Followed by the process of cutting and presentation according to the product.

The foods they must go through the scalding process, which requires the use of heat for a maximum time of 6 minutes, this can be through steam, boiling water either microwave. This process is done to inactivate the enzymes as this can cause changes in the product. And finally, the process of freezing which is variable according to the product, making the ice crystals small without affecting the texture of the vegetable.

Photo:Pixabay

According to the expert the fruits and vegetables frozen can have a nutrient loss of up to fifty percent, but do not be alarmed, the loss of these nutrients can take up to 6 months. In conclusion, the fruits and vegetables frozen YES they are a good purchase alternative since it is practically considered as if you were consuming the vfresh vegetables.

