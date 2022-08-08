digital magazine generates controversy for its ancestry

Selena Gomez is the star of the moment. The former Disney girl has managed to build an entire empire at her pace. From ‘Rare Beauty’, her makeup brand, to ‘Only Murders In The Building’, a series that she produces, she acts and that this afternoon got three Emmy nominations.

In the midst of all the success of the actress and businesswoman, the portal ‘Pop Crave’ ignited the controversy by mentioning that Selena Gomez became the second Latina, since Salma Hayek, to be nominated (in her role as producer) in the ‘Best Comedy Series’ category at the Emmys. After the publication, the comments were not long in coming, but the question remained in the minds of many: what is the origin of Selena? Is she Latina?

If you have ever had any of these questions, here you will find the answers:

Selena Gomez He was born in California, but his father is Mexican and his mother is American. The singer confessed that her name comes from the tex-mex singer, Selena Quintanilla. “As I got older and could understand why she called me that, I went to visit her grave and the places she frequented,” he confessed in an interview with Just Jared in 2013. Gomez grew up in a town called Grand Praire, located outside of Dallas. “My (paternal) grandparents took 17 years to get citizenship.”

Selena he learned Spanish from the Mexican side of his family and has shown that he masters it by singing many of his songs in Spanish and even having an ‘EP’ done entirely in Spanish. ‘De una vez’, ‘Dance with me’, ‘A year without rain’, ‘More’ and ‘Baila Conmigo’ are some of the successes in Spanish that he has given us Selena Gomez.

Yes ok Selena She is not Latina, since she was born in the United States, she has always considered herself one and, above all, she is proud of her roots. “I wanted to share my story because I am proud of who I am. In my career, I had never given myself the opportunity to stop and appreciate it. As a Mexican woman I have learned a lot and I continue to learn,” she mentioned during an interview on YouTube.

