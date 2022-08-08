Did you see her? This Is The ‘Barbie’ Reference In Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ – Movie News

‘The Gray Man’ arrived on Netflix with an all-star cast consisting of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, but did you notice the reference to ‘Barbie’? And this is not a joke. Here we tell you at what point in the film it happens.

Netflix’s new big bet, the gray man, quickly became the most popular film in different countries and how could it not be: its cast, made up of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, is an immediate invitation to see this espionage film. Nevertheless, few noticed that there is a subtle reference to Barbiedid you see her?

Everything happens while the story unfolds in Prague, where the evil Lloyd Hansen (Evans) decides to put a price on the head of Sierra Six (Gosling), offering a fortune to the person who manages to kill him. Things get curious when he gives the order and uses the following nickname to refer to his enemy.

Chris Evans’ character says the line referring to Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’.



An extra ten million to the first guy to put a bullet in the Ken doll’s brain.

It is not a secret that the actor of films like La La Land: A Love Story Y The first man on the moon, has always enjoyed a certain fame as a leading man on the big screen, although his acting talent has always been ahead of this argument. Nevertheless, It seems that since the development of the gray manthe production already knew that Gosling would play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s live-action alongside Margot Robbie.

‘Barbie’ is expected to hit theaters in July 2023.



On the other hand, Ryan Gosling himself compared Sierra Six and Ken during a conversation with ETOnlineso these two productions have maintained a slight connection for a long time, of course nothing serious: “I think Ken’s life is even harder than Mr. the gray man. Ken has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

It was like that the gray mana film in which Netflix invested an estimated 200 million dollars for its production (something similar to Red alert), winked at Barbiea film that has released a large number of images from the filming sets, arousing all kinds of reactions from the fandom.