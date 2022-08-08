Dessert for coffee? Prepare some delicious marbled vanilla cookies with chocolate

If something has characterized this season of the year, in addition to the heat, it is the summer rains. Yes, those that make us see it rain, see people running and want to eat a little dessert so that along with our coffee, our lives restart with that explosion of flavors that only sweets and a hot drink know how to do.

Therefore, now that it is Sunday, we better take advantage of the Weekend and prepare something quick, smooth and delicious to share with the family. Surely you will think that there are no dessert recipes that can be made in a very short time, but the truth is that you are wrong, because it can be done. You just need a good cookie recipe and that’s what we’ll give you now.

Related news

And to remember those old days, when you granny or mom used to pamper you with little dessertstoday we want to share with you nothing more and nothing less than a delicious recipe to make tasty marbled vanilla and chocolate cookies, which we are sure you will love and will also leave an extraordinary taste in your mouth.

What benefits does chocolate have?

The chocolate It is one of the ingredients that can put you in a good mood, because it contains a chemical component, called tryptophan, which helps stimulate the production of serotonin and dopamine, a pair of neurotransmitters linked to pleasure and happiness. In addition, this recipe contains cocoa, which is a little healthier than any bar of this candy that you find even in the store.

Related news

The biscuits They are one of the richest and fastest desserts that exist and that you can make when you do not have much time available and want to surprise your friends, partner or family with something homemade. The taste is sweet, like love and definitely one of the best you will find.

With this prescription that we will share with you, you can make about 20 spiral-shaped cookies, because they are marbled in 2 colors. They are ideal either for coffee, cinnamon or even ice cream, thanks to their versatility. So if what you want is to look good with someone, this is the option.

The result is exquisite. Photo: Facebook @Andrés Jerez

Ingredients

600g of butter

300g sugar

3 egg whites

1 tbsp vanilla extract

900 g of sifted wheat flour

80g cocoa powder

1 egg white

How do you prepare?