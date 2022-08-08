Dessert for coffee? Prepare some delicious marbled vanilla cookies with chocolate
If something has characterized this season of the year, in addition to the heat, it is the summer rains. Yes, those that make us see it rain, see people running and want to eat a little dessert so that along with our coffee, our lives restart with that explosion of flavors that only sweets and a hot drink know how to do.
Therefore, now that it is Sunday, we better take advantage of the Weekend and prepare something quick, smooth and delicious to share with the family. Surely you will think that there are no dessert recipes that can be made in a very short time, but the truth is that you are wrong, because it can be done. You just need a good cookie recipe and that’s what we’ll give you now.
And to remember those old days, when you granny or mom used to pamper you with little dessertstoday we want to share with you nothing more and nothing less than a delicious recipe to make tasty marbled vanilla and chocolate cookies, which we are sure you will love and will also leave an extraordinary taste in your mouth.
What benefits does chocolate have?
The chocolate It is one of the ingredients that can put you in a good mood, because it contains a chemical component, called tryptophan, which helps stimulate the production of serotonin and dopamine, a pair of neurotransmitters linked to pleasure and happiness. In addition, this recipe contains cocoa, which is a little healthier than any bar of this candy that you find even in the store.
The biscuits They are one of the richest and fastest desserts that exist and that you can make when you do not have much time available and want to surprise your friends, partner or family with something homemade. The taste is sweet, like love and definitely one of the best you will find.
With this prescription that we will share with you, you can make about 20 spiral-shaped cookies, because they are marbled in 2 colors. They are ideal either for coffee, cinnamon or even ice cream, thanks to their versatility. So if what you want is to look good with someone, this is the option.
Ingredients
- 600g of butter
- 300g sugar
- 3 egg whites
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 900 g of sifted wheat flour
- 80g cocoa powder
- 1 egg white
How do you prepare?
- Preheat the oven to 180º C. Line a baking tray with waxed paper.
- Cream the butter with the sugar. Add the egg whites and vanilla.
- Add the flour. Work the mixture to integrate the ingredients.
- Divide the dough into 2 parts. Mix one of them with the cocoa. If the dough is too soft, refrigerate it for 20 minutes.
- Spread both doughs on a floured surface and form 2 rectangles of the same size.
- Brush 1 of the rectangles with the egg white and place the other on top. Press lightly so they stick.
- Roll up and cut slices 1 cm thick.
- Clever!