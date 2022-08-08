Danna Paola and Alex Hoyer join forces for the Kids Choice Awards

CDMX.- The children’s television channel Nickelodeon is already preparing, as every year, its award for the highlights of 2022 in the areas of programs, songs, content… and for its ceremony, it will have a third of talents as presenters.

Danna Paola and her boyfriend, the singer Álex Hoyer, accompanied by the actor Luis de la Rosa, will be in charge of hosting the Kids Choice Awards Mexico (KCA), an award ceremony that will take place at the National Auditorium on Tuesday, March 30. August.

“We know how to separate the work, but the idea is to have fun. It is a great opportunity to work with my boyfriend and Luis, we are going to be a great team and we are going to have a great time, we have very good vibes and the chemistry is going to be brutal,” shared Danna, in an exclusive interview.

The couple, who revealed their romance since April, is nominated in the category of Best Ship of the Year.

“When the proposal to be together as hosts came to us, we were very excited, it was very nice. I think it will be an incredible experience because it will be the first time we work together and I think it is a great place to have that debut,” Hoyer added. .

The interpreter of “Bad Fame” also competes in the Latin Artist category, along with Camilo, Sebastián Yatra and Karol Sevilla.

“I don’t want to say that he got a bit of a bad third, but including Luis is going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to support each other, if someone forgets something or we make a mistake someone will come out, teamwork will be super important” , added the also actress, 27 years old.

Luis de la Rosa (Luis Miguel, La Serie and Nick Snack) competes for the Celebrity Crush award, a category to which internet celebrities Fede Vigevani, Eloisa Os and Domelipa aspire.

“I am very anxious, it is a very special place for me, because I have worked with them (Nickelodeon) and they have opened many doors for me. It is a stage that I have a very special affection for,” added De la Rosa.

For the first time, the children’s favorite award includes the categories of Best Argentine and Chilean Artist.

Among the shortlists are the Argentine actress Lali Esposito, and the singers Paulo Londra, María Becerra and Rusher King; as well as Chilean celebrities Germán Garmendia, Max Valenzuela, Ignacia Antonia and Ferv.

The KCAs added the Fav Activist shortlist, in recognition of content creators who are committed to social causes, such as Sol Carlos, Jessica Fernández, Rebeca Schürenkämper and PauTips.

Voting for the 22 categories is open on the official website of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico and posts on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags of the nominee and KCAMéxico will also be taken into account.

The awards can be seen through Nickelodeon Latin America, YouTube, Pluto TV and, for the first time, on Paramount +, at 8:00 p.m.

FAVORITE ACTOR

Emilio Osorio

Sebastian Silva

Kevsho

Ralph

FAVORITE ACTRESS

Macarena Garcia

if you live

Estefi Merelles

Eva Luna

VIRAL SONG

“Red Heels”, by Sebastián Yatra

“Out of the Market” by Danny Ocean

“Missed Call”, by Morat

“Plan A” by Paulo Londra

INTERNATIONAL HIT OF THE YEAR

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS

“Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Complete Mess” by 5 Seconds Of Summer

FAVORITE K-POP GROUP

blackpink

bts

exo

TXT

LATIN ARTIST

Camilo

Sebastian Yatra

Carol Seville

Danna Paola

FAVORITE GLOBAL ARTIST

bts

Camila Hair

Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE SHOW

sponge Bob

club 57

Polynesian Revolution

scandalous

NICK SHOW

sponge Bob

club 57

The Loud House

DangerForce