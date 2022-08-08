CUBAN MEDICINE, AL QUITE

Last week the first Cuban doctors from a second round of alleged support by the Caribbean dictatorship for our country in health matters arrived in Mexico.

According to the agreement between the IMSS and Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos SA, of which I have a copy, there will be a total of 610 Cuban doctors who will cover part of the 5,329 medical vacancies that were not claimed by Mexican doctors in areas of high marginalization of the national territory.

In their place will go this army of doctors sent by the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime in exchange for a “moderate” fee of one million 177 thousand 300 euros per month, payable to the Cuban government at a fixed exchange rate of 20.70 pesos per month. each euro and for one year.

In fact, the IMSS had to deposit 50% of the amount of the first monthly payment as an advance.

Gossips say that of the money that Mexico will pay the Cuban government, these doctors will only receive 100 dollars.

The Ministry of Health (that is, aviator Jorge Alcocer) will measure the results of the cooperation based on the satisfaction of the patients treated and the qualification of the medical practice.

However, the complaints have already begun to appear, since Cuban doctors have asked on several occasions if it is necessary to channel certain types of patients to tertiary hospitals.

According to my friend and great expert on the subject, Xavier Tello, “a patient with a heart attack always needs to undergo a catheterization. It is not up for discussion. Obviously what Cuban doctors would do with a patient would be to leave him in the health center without referring him to a specialist.”

Which, he says, “veilly reveals that these doctors will avoid referring patients to highly specialized hospitals. To spend as little as possible. And use medical resources… Cuban”.

Another stripe to the tiger

In other more global issues, now there is a new possibility of conflict between the United States and China due to the visit of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Can’t wait to paint one more stripe on the tiger. Despite inflation, Covid-19, monkeypox, the war in Ukraine and climate change, now a new possibility of war between the two superpowers.

If our generation did not have to live through the troubled world of the first half of the 20th century, everything seems that those times are coming back and I don’t know if we are prepared for such scenarios. At the time

face killer style

What we shouldn’t be prepared for either is the veletismo of our politicians, such as local PAN deputies Nora Jessica Lagunes Jáuregui, Hugo González Saavedra and Othón Hernández Candanedo, who supported the reform initiative so that Rocío Nahle, a native of Zacatecas, can be candidate for governor in Veracruz, called #LeyNahle. “For two pesos they are able to sell even their mother. They will be expelled from the PAN and we already know where they will go,” one Twitter user rightly commented.