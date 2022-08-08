Cruz Azul would not buy Luis Abram’s pass

Luis Abram is one of the players that Cruz Azul has on loan until the end of the year. ANDhe Peruvian defender, with a record from Granada, from Spain, is curdling a tournament in which he has been in evidence by conforming the second behind with the most goals in the entire Mexican championship (13).

Hence, from the offices they have changed the roadmap in relation to the South American: if just a few months ago your purchase was considered safe at the end of the loan, now the conviction is not such and Cruz Azul would reject the option of taking over the player’s total pass.

“I can tell you that the purchase by Abram will not be valid”, published the journalist of ‘Gambetita’, Hugo Ramos. In the event that the communicator’s sources have been correct, Cruz Azul would leave another gap in the rearguard after the departures this semester of Pablo Aguilar and Adrián Aldrete.

On the contrary, if Diego Aguirre gives the go-ahead to Abram’s permanence in the team, the cement producers would have to spend 3.6 million dollars in Granada’s coffers at the end of the year. But with the arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori, who would make a central duo with Juan Escobar, the Peruvian would be even more relegated to the bench.

your numbers

Despite what is said, Luis Abram is one of the footballers who has 100% of the minutes played this semester. In the seven commitments to date, the Peruvian has been in all of them during the 90 minutes of play, so Aguirre shows good consideration towards the Lima-born

