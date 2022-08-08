Create a WhatsApp group so that the bus is not passed on to your passengers

In the last few hours, a user’s tweet went viral when he said that a driver of bus line 74 in Buenos Aires created a WhatsApp group to let your regular passengers know where you are going so they can arrive at the stop on time.

come on they’re late It’s called the group led by Miguel, the driver. The publication was quickly filled with comments, where they highlight the initiative and congratulate the good vibes: he is a genius, for more drivers like that.

Every day I take the 74 to go to work and I always go with the same driver. I add myself to the WhatsApp group of the bondi where the crazy it tells you where you are going so you don’t get stuck at the stop like a pe…, wrote Julin (@julyrossi20).

The tweet that went viral about the group that the driver created. (Photo: Capture Twitter/julyrossi20)

To graph it, he uploaded a screen recording of the conversation: Guys, come on, we’re coming up on July 9th. come on what today we are lateWhen the group sees me, they will realize it, says Miguel.

Guys, I’m leaving Lomas. rapidus and furius (sic), is heard in another of the audios and makes a humorous reference to the blockbuster car movie starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Immediately, the tweet began to be filled with interactions in which other passengers highlighted the driver’s good vibes: When he went to the facu he had the stop on the corner of the house. If I passed by and the driver saw that he was just closing the door and hadn’t arrived, he would hit the brakes and wait for me. always in my heartsaid a young woman.

Yesiiiiii. That gentleman is the most. I drink it at de la Serna and if it’s full, it opens the middle doors. The chabn that is the most of the most, commented a user. Other express: Tell me you love your job without telling me you love your job. Michael begins.

I am in the same group. total showadded a young man. However, some criticized that he used the cell phone at the wheel when there are applications that mark the route of the group.