Completed the genomic map of chronic lymphatic leukemia

This map or tool will provide a better understanding of this pathology and may lead to more accurate prognoses, improved diagnoses and new treatments.

Martí Duran-Ferrer, Iñaki Martín-Subero, Elias Campo and Ferran Nadeu, IDIBAPS researchers, who have participated in the study. Photo: Clinic Barcelona Hospital Universitari.

The leukemia, this type of blood cancer is more frequent in the Western world, with an incidence of 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; It is characterized by an increase in the number of B lymphocytes, which can be accidentally detected in routine blood tests.

This pathology has a slow growth, to which it presents a good prognosis, but there are cases in which it is fast and aggressive, due to this it is necessary to know those molecular alterations that cause this modification in evolution.

An international team of researchers, coordinated by the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIAPS) and the University of Barcelona (UB), have completed the map of genetic changes in the Leukemia Chronic lymphatic.

“The objective has been to provide a practically complete catalog of all the genomic alterations that cause CLL and its molecular subtypes. The genome of more than a thousand patients has been analyzed using new bioinformatic tools for more than four years”, says Elías Campo, co-author of the study and IDIBAPS researcher.

More than a hundred new genes identified

To build the map, the researchers looked at variations in genetic sequences, gene expression patterns, and chemical modifications to DNA; analyzing in depth: genomic, transcriptomic and epigenomic data from a total of 1,148 patients.

Within the study, 202 genes have been identified, of which 109 were new, which, when mutated, can lead to the appearance and progression of the disease.

This has perfected the characterization of the subtypes of this leukemiawhich differ in their genomic characteristics and their clinical evolution, as explained by Dr. Xosé S. Puente, a researcher at the University Institute of Oncology from the University of Oviedo (IUOPA) and co-author of the study, who maintains that “the expression patterns of certain genes have allowed us to subcategorize the pathology, which provides very valuable prognostic information”.

Clinical results

They were associated with the characteristics of each tumor, so that the integration of these data can predict the probability of having this pathology for many years, experiencing a remission after treatment or that its leukemia be more aggressive and require new treatments.

“The new map will make it possible to compare the genomic characteristics of the new patients with data from other similar genetic profiles and to find out their evolution and response to treatment,” explains Iñaki Martín-Subero, co-author of the study and also an IDIBAPS researcher.

An open research tool

One of the objectives of the study was for this information to be used by the scientific community to advance in the treatment of this pathology. To do this, the map has been transformed into an interactive web portal.

Thus, researchers from all over the world can use it as a resource in their projects and advance in the knowledge of the causes and characteristics of the different subtypes of leukemia chronic lymphatic.

“The new map allows progress towards precision medicine in this disease, since it can help us to more accurately adapt the prognosis and treatment of a new patient based on their particular molecular characteristics”, concludes Elías Campo.

