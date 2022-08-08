Christian Bale’s secret: he hired an assistant to smell his armpits

Lthe extravagances of the Hollywood stars are known. And not all of them are known, but the ones that are known leave more than one bewildered. For example, to wesley snipesthe mythical actor of ‘Blade‘, the character came to eat it. So much so that he assaulted the actor in the film, an action that had the consequence that they had to communicate with notes which Wesley signed as Blade.

charlie sheen He also has peculiar tastes. He said, for example, that had tiger blood, or came to the shooting set with luxury escorts. Angelina Jolie, for her part, is not far behind and collects vials of the blood of her partners.

An actor from Hollywood, perhaps one of the most talented of his generation, went something further. Is about Christian bale, the best Batman in history, among other things. The actor has a secret that is no longer so, because a former adviser of his brought to light some of his eccentricities.

His adviser pulled out details of Christian Bale never before revealed

harrison cheung he was an assistant to Christian Bale and the author of his biography ‘Christian Bale. The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman’. A book where details of the most intimate part of the Hollywood star are revealed. The traumas, the likes of him, it all comes out.

Cheungas an assistant Christian bale, I had to do some things by contract. Before the actor stepped out on any red carpet, your adviser should sniff your armpits. Up to that point comes the perfection of the actor.

Be that as it may, Christian Bale is an icon of cinema and for the memory will remain the physical transformations that he has carried out to get into the role that he has had to interpret in each film. An effort and a love for her profession that not everyone is willing to make.