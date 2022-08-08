Christian Bale had an assistant who sniffed his armpits

Digital Millennium

Christian Bale is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood thanks to the great performances he has given to characters in superhero moviesnot for nothing some consider him the best Batman that has existed so far.

The actor recently stood out for his participation in Thor: love and thunder by bringing Gorr to life. But now his name is added to the list of actors who were exposed for having eccentric taste.

It is normal that little by little unusual tastes of artists come to light and it is that many of the fans or followers forget that they are also people who seek to enjoy their lives, in Bale’s case, you want to look and smell good for the occasion.

One of his assistants named, Harrison Cheung, author of the biography Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batmanin which details of the intimate life of the Hollywood actor are revealed shared one of the most unusual jobs he had to do.

As narrated by Cheung, Christian Bale is a man who always seeks to achieve perfection, so before any red carpet, he asked his advisor to sniff his armpits to check that he did not have a bad smell.

Although it may seem strange, this task was included among the tasks of his assistant, so every time there was a gala he knew exactly what he had to do.

