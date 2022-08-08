Celebrities and celebrities who share an ex










Celebrities and celebrities who share an ex











celebrity love triangles

The celebrity universe is sometimes somewhat inbred when it comes to love relationships and many are the stars that some ex-partners have in common (beyond the honeys of success). Does that mean they can’t get along afterwards? Well not always. And an example is Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman, who share a sentimental past with Tom Cruise.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise

Both actresses maintained a relationship with Cruise. Although that has not prevented Nicole and Penelope from maintaining an excellent relationship some time later, as they demonstrated, for example, in the promotion of the musical film ‘Nine’ (2009).



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The story of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

They met in 1989 on the set of ‘Days of Thunder’ / ‘Días de Trueno’ and married at Christmas 1990, very much in love. They were happy… and they adopted Isabella (1992) and Connor (1995), but in 2001 their divorce was announced.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Tom and Penelope

Also in 2001 it was known that Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz formed one of the fashionable couples, after having fallen in love on the set of ‘Vanilla Sky’. Four years later, and despite the wedding bells ringing, their love ended.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Behati Prinsloo, Anne Vyalitsyna, and Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Anne Vyalitsyna were Victoria’s Secret angels as well as friends. And because the friends share everything, they also have Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in common.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The two years of love between Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna

It seemed that Adam Levine had found love next to the Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna, with whom he was dating for two years. But in 2012, she amicably announced the breakup.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

And they ate partridges Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Just a few weeks later, Adam Levine’s courtship with his ex’s catwalk partner, Behati Prinsloo, came to light. They married in 2014 and in September 2016 his first daughter, Dusty Rose, came into the world. His second daughter, Gio Rose, did so in February 2018.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

On occasion, Justin Bieber has not spoken very highly of his partner The Weeknd’s music. And it may be that this attitude stems from the lack of grace that The Weeknd began dating his eternal ex, Selena Gomez.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: eternal exes

They met at the end of 2009, at an event in Las Vegas, and it seems that they liked each other from the beginning. They formed a beautiful couple of two successful young teenagers (they were Jelena), but their relationship of comings and goings did not give for more and ended definitively in 2018.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: a brief romance

Selena Gómez and The Weeknd began dating in 2017. They were seen together on several red carpets, but their romance was short-lived: specifically, they were only together for ten months.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark

At the MET 2022 gala we saw Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevigne in the same group of friends, so we understand that there are no grudges between them, despite the fact that in the past the two were dating the singer Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The beautiful couple formed by Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark

They went out together between 2015 and 2016 and they made a beautiful couple, but it seems that Kristen Stewart crossed paths, according to what different media pointed out at the time.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The short courtship of Annie Clark and Kristen Stewart

In 2016 they were together for a few months, and they did not hesitate to let themselves be seen and live their relationship in the spotlight, although the thing did not work out and that same year they ended their relationship.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Daniel Craig, Jude Law and Sienna Miller

In the photo we see Jude Law and Daniel Craig at an event in 2005, so close, without revealing yet the relationship that Sienna Miller and Daniel Graig would have maintained. Years later, Law confirmed this affair in 2014 in the illegal wiretapping trial of the missing News of the World, which uncovered Craig’s relationship with Jude Law’s then partner, Sienna Miller.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller

They fell in love on the set of ‘Alfie’ (2004) and were together intermittently until 2011, since there was always the shadow of doubt about Jude Law, after having to apologize publicly in 2005 when it was learned that he had been unfaithful to Sienna with the nanny of the children he had with the British actress Sadie Frost.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The alleged affair between Sienna Miller and Daniel Craig

What was not known until some time later due to illegal wiretapping of the News of the World is that Sienna Miller would also have had a relationship with her partner’s friend, actor Daniel Craig, with whom she had worked on the film ‘Layer Cake ‘, ‘Organized crime’, ‘Not everything is what it seems’ (2004).



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Diana of Wales, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker

“There were three of us in my marriage, a crowd,” said Lady Di in the controversial interview with the BBC in 1995. Words are unnecessary. A full-fledged love triangle.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The failed marriage of Carlos and Diana

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer married on July 29, 1981 and their relationship gave birth to Prince William (1982) and Prince Harry (1984). Although from the beginning, as Princess Diana told later, the relationship was hell, because he was in love with Camila Parker, with whom he had previously had a relationship. Carlos and Diana separated in December 1992 and the divorce came in 1996.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Carlos and Camila, against everyone and everything

Despite being in love since they met at a polo match in 1970, at first they could not be together since Prince Charles did not obtain the approval of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who, at the time, did not see with good eyes to Camila Parker. Finally, in April 2005, the couple managed to get married.

ALSO: Fictional couples who ended up together in real life



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


19/19 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker