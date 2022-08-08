“Cars” returns, this time in series format with Lightning McQueen and Mate for Disney + – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

The Disney + tracks are preparing to receive new content from the franchise that introduced the characters back in 2006. More than fifteen years later, it will premiere Cars: adventures on the roadthe spin-off series of that film.

This was seen in the first trailer that the platform revealed, where Mate reveals to the group that he has a sister who is about to get married. It is then that Lightning McQueen proposes to accompany him to the wedding, starting a new road trip together that will not be without occurrences and mishaps.

In the original voices, once again they will give life to the characters respectively, the actors Owen Wilson (who is in the recordings of the second season of “Loki” also for Disney+, together with Marvel Studios) and Larry the Cable Guy.

Directed by Steve Purcell (“Brave“), Brian Fee (who was in charge of the third installment of cars) and Bobby Podesta, the series will consist of nine episodes that will hit the Disney+ platform on Thursday, September 8.

It is the same day that the premiere of the live action will arrive Pinocchiodirected by Robert Zemeckis (Return to the future, Forrest Gump), alongside a starring cast starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luke Evans, Keegan-Michael Key, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Lorraine Bracco.

