Cardi B reveals reason why she does not hire babysitters for her children

It is normal to see that the most well-known celebrities on the planet have a group of caregivers and nannies behind their backs so that they are aware of the safety of their children, while they fulfill their obligations as superstars. However, there may be exceptions and rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known as ‘Cardi B’ is one of them.

In a recent interview for the magazine vogue singapore The artist revealed the reasons why she never thought of leaving her children in the care of a nanny or a person outside her family. A difficult decision, but it was not an impediment for the singer to raise her children despite her busy schedule.

Cardi B has two children with her current husband, rapper ‘Offset’. The first is Kulture, 4 years old, and Wave, her one-year-old baby, who was born in mid-2021. Neither of them has been left under the responsibility of a person outside the most intimate group of the family for fear What causes you to leave them alone?

“There weren’t many artists who had babies early in their career. I didn’t have an album when I found out I was pregnant. Everyone was very nervous about my career,” she commented.

In 2018, when she became pregnant with her firstborn, she had a very different perception than she has now, as she thought that motherhood was an easy job: “It will be easy, believe me, I will have a nanny and she will travel from here to there with me. It won’t even be an inconvenience,” she commented back then.

Thus, the entertainment world thought that the artist would go up and down with a group of nannies who were looking after their children. However, it was not to be and her maternal instincts were heightened when she had her first baby in her arms.

“When my baby arrived it was scary to think about hiring a nanny because I was afraid that anyone would be near her besides my family,” she said. Her parents and her husband were “an engine” in her musical career, since they know how to manage parenting times, although she stated that she does not use her parents’ resources much, being people of an advanced age.

”Parents have already lived their lives and cared for their own children. They are older and do not have the same energy as someone in their belly. I am never far from my children because that is my responsibility as a mother, ”she concluded.

