Cardi B responds to a tweeter who talks about her daughter’s health

cardi B responded, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her del, so all of you have to diagnose her with something.” In another message on Twitter, she expressed indignantly: “Why do they talk about children?”

Although many fans came out in defense of the interpreter, others pointed out that calling someone “autistic” should not be considered an insult, reports People.

The singer is the mother of 3-year-old Kulture and her 9-month-old son Wave from her marriage to rapper Offset.

In an interview with Essence, Cardi-B and Offset discussed the impact cyberbullying has on them as a family and why they haven’t shared their son’s name Wave for several months.

“We went through a lot of sad things with Kulture — terrible behavior that we don’t even go through with older kids,” said Cardi, who is a stepmother to Offset’s children from previous relationships. “So many people post cruel and disgusting things just to get a reaction from us.” The “Like It” singer added, “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.”