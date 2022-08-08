Cardi B in a beanie and wool coat at Vogue Singapore

Icon of fashion and trends, Cardi-B surprises with his outfits in his shows and the red carpets he steps on. In addition, she sweeps her eccentric makeup bets on social networks. Her extravagant and flashy outfits are her trademark as are the luxurious choices she makes when it comes to accessories. Now, she dazzled again with her look on the cover of the new edition of the magazine vogue singapore: knitted coat and wool hat with pompoms.

Cardi B, the cover girl of Vogue Singapore

For the cover of the new magazine Vogue Singapore, Cardi-B showed off some quirky high winter looks: woven cover with very thick threads Y wool hat with pom poms on the head simulating Mickey Mouse-style ears. True to his style, he added silver accessories with glitter appliques and high-impact makeup based on a mega double outlined in total black with colorful shadows and false eyelashes.

Cardi B graced the cover of Vogue Singapore magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib).

As a complement to the wardrobe, he added a mid length skirti made in a houndstooth type tailoring fabric and black and white high-top boots with cubes with letters as taco.

Cardi B with eccentric looks for Vogue Singapore. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib).

In another of the images you can see her wearing a aqua green fur coat which combined with a pink hoodie underneath, black polyamide stockings and matching heels.

Cardi B posed on the cover for Vogue Singapore. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib).

Undoubtedly, the sculpted XXL nails are one of the typical characteristics of the rapper’s outfits. For one of the shots, the mother of Kulture Kiari Cephus showed a extra long design with pointed end in fiery red colora dye that devastates everything among the famous and that to this day is still one of the most chosen for the nial art.

Cardi B posed for Vogue Singapore. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib).

Some of the images from the photo production managed to be more experimental, although they never lost their sense of fashion. One of his most eccentric bets was a catsuit style jumpsuit very close to the body, with sections cut out circular Y cutouts on the chest and shoulders.

Cardi B posed for Vogue Singapore magazine. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib).

completed the look nails on high-top boots with stiletto heels and pointed ends made entirely of black patent leather and a high-impact makeup with a dark brown lipstick as the protagonist.

Cardi B dazzled with a production of photos for Vogue. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib).

