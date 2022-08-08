Cameron Diaz talks about the pressure of being a mom at 49

Cameron Diaz Live one of the best moments of your life with your 49 years, far from hollywood and in her role as a mother and successful businesswoman with her wine Avaline .

The famous officially retired in the 2014to dedicate himself to a calmer and more peaceful life, and years later he married the member of the band Good Charlotte, Benji Madden.





Even in this time of retirement, she changed her decision of not wanting to be a mother, and had her first daughter on December 30, 2019, through the surrogacy method, who came to fill his life with greater fulfillment and happiness.

Cameron showed that can you be a mother after 40, teaching that it is never too late, and he really feels happy.





And it is that many women consider that after this age it is It is impossible to be a mother, and it is even frowned upon by society, but it is not like that and Cameron proved it.

However, he also recently spoke of the challenges and pressures what it feels like to be a mother at 49, showing that not everything is perfect.

Cameron Diaz talks about the challenges of being a mom at 49

The actress became a mother through the surrogacy process, and these two years she has lived to the fullest, trying to be the best mom.

But, in a recent interview, the famous said that She feels a lot of pressure to be a mom at this age.

“I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life. The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be 107 years old, you know? No pressure!”, said the actress, demonstrating one of the challenges of choosing late motherhood.

And it is that the famous stood out who wants to live many years to be able to share with his little Raddix, see her grow, and meet her goals.

However, she stressed that when you are a mother at this age it is because you really you want it and it is a mature and real decision.

And although he did not rule out returning to the cinema, he sees it as something very distant and unlikely, since he feels happy living his life as it is.

“There is not a part of me that says: I have to get in front of a camera! I don’t feel that way and that doesn’t mean I won’t someday. But I’m really determined where I am now.” said the protagonist of The Mask.