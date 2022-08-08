Caitlyn Jenner congratulates Khloe Kardashian on baby no. 2: “What an extraordinary mother”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner72 years old, she shared some love with Khloe Kardashian, 38, whose son was just born via surrogate. “Major congratulations @khloekardashian, ”Caitlyn said in a Twitter message to her former stepdaughter on August 5, along with an article confirming that Khloe’s second child was born. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an extraordinary mother! ” Caitlyn added.

Khloe shares her son with her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson31, who is also the father of his 4-year-old daughter True. A representative confirmed a HollywoodLife on July 13 Khloe and Tristan were expecting the imminent surrogate baby. “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told us in the statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family ”.

The former couple’s second child was conceived a month before Khloe and Tristan decided to quit for good. The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star dumped the NBA player after learning he cheated with the Texas manager Maralee Nicholswho became pregnant with the son of Tristan Teo, born on December 3. After Tristan’s paternity was confirmed in January, he publicly apologized to Khloe via Instagram, writing in part, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

Before Khloe’s son was born, a source told HL that the Good American the entrepreneur prioritizes taking care of her two children over appointments. “Khloe truly believes that someday she will find the kind of love she knows she deserves. But that day is not today. Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her baby boy and True her number one priority, ”the insider told us.

Khloe hasn’t talked about her son’s arrival on social media yet. Her first post after her birth was a sweet photo of her True’s daughter smiling in front of an intricate floral display on August 7th. The proud mom titled True’s snapshot, “My Sweet Happy Girl”. We can’t wait to see the first look at Khloe’s baby, which will hopefully arrive soon!