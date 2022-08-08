‘Bullet Train’: Why is Bad Bunny in love with the color green? – Movie News

A viral video on Tik Tok has put Bad Bunny in the eye of the hurricane, and not precisely because of his work on ‘Bullet Train’ with Brad Pitt and David Leitch.

This weekend, bad bunny will be in the conversations of all moviegoers thanks to his participation in the new film by Brad Pitt and director David Leitch, who will be placed for being in charge of Deadpool 2, as a dangerous drug dealer named the Wolf, who joins Mandarina (Aaron Taylor Johnson), Limon (Brian Tyree Henry), Prince (Joey King) and Kimura (Andrew Koji) as part of the hitmen who travel on a train from Tokyo to another city to fulfill a particular mission.

We talked to the bad rabbit to find out if his music had been used in this new film, which you can already see in your favorite Cinépolis and Cinemex complex, but he told us that they were totally cool. During our interview, something funny happened. Tik Tok, where you can see our chat with the Puerto Rican, noticed that we use the color green by mere coincidence to talk to him and all the fans went crazy.

Is this color the favorite of our dear Benito? Did we do something wrong? We tell you the story of why its name is related to the beautiful tone of nature. Oh, and they will wonder why Bad Bunny is a Mexican drug trafficker and not one of our countrymen, well, the production took advantage of his fame within the Latin and global public, his training as a WWE wrestler, which led him to be chosen by Marvel as The Dead Man and for his hitman character in Narcos: Mexico.

It turns out that the interpreter of “Chambea”, the song with which he dreamed of breaking the face of Angelina Jolie’s ex, obviously only in the movie, visited a nightclub a few days ago and a fan, wearing a sexy green dress, saw it. She greeted him. Something told him, maybe that he wasn’t shy and gave him a little kiss on the cheek, when he put his trunk against his cheek, here! The girl planted a kiss on his mouth. He was stunned by the immediate action.

The famous viral video of the girl in the green dress.



Later, the big ear returns and plants another kiss that made the video go viral on social networks. Millions have already seen it. We even forgot that we were talking about Bullet Train, in the same way that Vin Diesel and the record companies did with his song “De museo” that he recorded for Fast and Furious 9. Sad. Now, in any social network it has already gone viral that you have to go green to get a kiss from the most famous reggaeton singer-songwriter of the moment.