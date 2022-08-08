Bullet train picks up the pace at the box office

The action film Bullet Train, sprinkled with gags and black humor, opened at the head of the North American box office, according to estimates released this Sunday by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

Adapted from a successful Japanese novel, the feature film portrays seven assassins chased by bad luck who try to kill themselves on a high-speed train between the cities of Tokyo and Kyoto.

Starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train grossed $30.1 million in its opening weekend in theaters.

“It was a solid start,” said David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The DC animated film League of Super-Pets (Krypto and the Super-Beasts), which follows the adventures of Superman’s dog, took second place on the podium, with $11.2 million in revenue for its second week in theaters.

Director Jordan Peele’s unclassifiable Nope, which oscillates between horror and science fiction, came in third place, with $8.5 million in its third week of trading.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya plays a horse trainer frightened by mysterious phenomena appearing in the sky.

In fourth place, Thor: love and thunder, the latest installment in the saga of the Nordic god, played by Chris Hemsworth and accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, raised 7.6 million dollars (316 million since its premiere).

The animated film “The Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru” fell to fifth place with 7.1 million dollars in its sixth week in theaters, for a total of 335 million since its opening.

The remaining five of the top ten box office hits were: Top Gun: Maverick ($7 million); Wild Girl (5.7 million); Easter Sunday (5.3 million); Elvis (4 million); Black phone (1.5 million).