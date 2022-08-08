Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for Day 7 of Liga MX

The Eagles receive the Bravos de Juárez today at the Azteca Stadium, in a vital duel for the future of Fernando Ortíz.

An important match is coming for him Americasince after adding only four points in five games, today at the Azteca Stadium they face Juarez Bravesby date 7 of the tournament Opening 2022 of the MX League.

The friendlies in the United States have served as clearance but have also worn down the squad, so the criticism begins to absorb Fernando Ortízto the extent that many assure that his position is at stake this Sunday.

For now, the frontiersmen occupy a better position than the Eagles in the general table, but we must remember that the Eagles owe a match against Santos, corresponding to Day 5.

Where to watch the live streaming of America vs. Juarez

The match between América and FC Juárez takes place today sunday august 7 at 8:05 p.m., central Mexico time. The live broadcast of the meeting will be for TUDN Y Channel 5Meanwhile in Monumental Eagles you can follow minute by minute.

America vs. Juarez: Possible Alignments

America : Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layún, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo and Luis Fuentes; Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Jonathan Rodríguez and Henry Martín. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

FC Juarez : To confirm. DT: Hernan Cristante.

Minute-by-minute transmission America vs. Juarez