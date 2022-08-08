Britney Spears surprises on Instagram with risky red lingerie

Singer Britney Spears defied, once again, the censorship of Instagram by posing with his back to a mirror and in topless.

the star used red lingerie to show off her figure to her followers and wrote the description: “Booty time” with which she added more than 1 million reactions on the digital platform. She wore high heels and let her blonde hair down.

Although Britney Spears limited comments on the post, her fiancé Sam Asghari wrote “jealous” and rapper Iggy Azalea wrote down: “red blood woman”.

The 40-year-old celebrity is enjoying her freedom now that her father’s guardianship has ended, and she shows it with photos on Instagram. A few days ago she broke the internet by posing nude, wearing only white stockings. She covered the necessary with emoticons and increased the glamor from his selfie with a diamond necklace.

“The energy of a free woman has never felt better,” she wrote as she celebrated her freedom following the end of guardianship over her decisions.

The Princess of pop got engaged to her partner Sam Asghari, 27, last September. They met in 2016, when they co-starred in the music video for his single ‘Slumber Party’. Since then they have become inseparable, sharing their love of yoga and exercise. They traveled to Mexico in December.

A source told the magazine People what a holidays in Mexico were what Britney Spears needed after the dissolution of his conservatorship.

“Britney was very excited. She loves beach vacations and she hasn’t been to Mexico in many years. She is fine. She is taking care of herself both physically and mentally. Sam is the best company of hers. She loves being with him,” she notes.

The source pointed out that the interpreter of Toxic She is going through a great moment on a personal level and she feels lucky to spend her 40th birthday with him. “She feels beyond blessed in so many ways,” the source added.

Sam Asghari He is a coach and he did not miss the opportunity to pose in front of the mirror, like his fiancée. She showed off her marked abdomen.

From November 12, 2021, Britney Spears You are in control of your legal affairs. For the first time in 13 years, he has the ability to do what he wants.