Britney Spears returns to music with Elton John: they will release the song “Hold Me Closer”

Cover of the single “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John and Britney Spears

After several weeks of rumours, it was confirmed that Britney Spears and Elton John will release “Hold Me Closer”, a song that will be released in the coming days. The 40-year-old “Princess of Pop” returns to music after several years away from the stage and after breaking free from the abusive guardianship of her father, who controlled her life for more than 13 years.

There is little information in the announcement made this Monday. The press team of the renowned musician shared on his official Instagram account the title of the song with the emoticon of a rose, alluding to Britney, and a rocket in reference to the British singer.

According to the American press, Spears met with John in mid-July at a Beverly Hills recording studio for a new version of the song. “Tiny Dancer,” from 1971. The specialized portal Variety reported that Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne, was in charge of the recording.

Britney Spears returns to music with Elton John (Getty Images)

Elton has had great success this year with re-recorded duets of his classics, such as with Dua Lipa.

The collaboration would mark Spears’ big return to music since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, and her first release since the album “glory” of 2016.

Spears’ return is sure to come as a pleasant surprise to the singer’s millions of fans around the world.

Despite the incident caused by Jason Alexander, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated their wedding on June 9 (Photos: Instagram/@britneyspears)

The singer is not having a good personal time due to the statements of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who has spoken publicly about his relationship with his sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, in a recent television interview.

According to Federline, her children have not seen their famous mother for several months because they “have decided” voluntarily. The reason? He claimed that Sean and Jayden find it “difficult” to see photos of the singer posing nude on social media.

“Just one word: painful”wrote the singer of “Toxic” through her Instagram stories on Saturday night after learning the statements to the press of the father of her two children. “I am saddened to learn that my ex-husband has decided to talk about the relationship between my children and me”lamented the pop star in her message to her fans.

And he added in his post: “As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. I am concerned that the reason is based on my Instagram.”the American singer continued, referring to Federline’s words that her children disapprove of the sexual content their mother shares on social networks.

Spears’s new husband, Sam Asgharialso supported the singer through the networks.

“Your statement about distancing children is invalid and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.,” Asghari, 28, began. “I wish you the best and a more positive attitude in the future, but for now, do not mention my wife again.”

“The kids are very smart and soon they will be 18 years old to make their own decisions and eventually they will realize that the ‘hard’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”he added.

Keep reading:

Britney Spears exploded with fury against her ex-husband: Kevin Federline revealed to the press why her children do not want to see her

Madonna and her decision to take charge of her biographical film: “No misogynist man is going to tell my story”