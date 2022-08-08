Britney Spears questioned the Catholic Church for “not allowing” her to celebrate her wedding

Britney Spears intended to celebrate her wedding with Sam Asghari in a Catholic church, but not only the pandemic frustrated her desire; The fact that her husband and she are not practicing members of the religion also undid her initial plan.

Through Instagram, the 40-year-old interpreter published a photo of the interior of a church, located in Santa Monica, California, with the message: “This is where I originally wanted to get married during covid.”

According to Britney Spearsthe people in charge of the temple told her that she had to be Catholic and pass a test to have her dream wedding. Isn’t church supposed to be open to everyone?questioned the singer in the post.

“I wanted to go to mass every Sunday… it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily closed due to COVID !!!!”, he explained at the beginning of his publication. “Two years later, when I wanted to get married there, they said I had to be Catholic and go through the test!” she added.

However, the portal TMZ contacted church representatives and they denied that Britney Spears has contacted them to organize their marriage. Although they admitted that it is necessary for one member of the couple to profess the Catholic religion in order to get married on the spot.

THE WEDDING WAS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ MANSION

Despite the impasse, Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari they ended up getting married in a private ceremony attended by several celebrities. The wedding was arranged by Spears at her Los Angeles residence, but was not attended by the singer’s family.

In an interview with the network’s ‘Good Morning America’ ABCAsghari said their marriage “has been a fairy tale.” The model stressed that the singer “is sensational” and that she “is great”. “She is my wife,” she emphasized smiling at the interviewer.

“We only had about 50, 70 people at the wedding,” he said. Sam Asghari. “We wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones and those closest to us. We just wanted to celebrate and that’s what we did,” she said.

