Britney Spears’ lawyer says Jamie’s legal actions against her daughter are ‘shameless’

The legal battle between Britney Spears and his ex-guardian Jamie It seems to have no end, because a few days after the “Princess of Pop” married the actor Sam Asghari, Jamie filed legal papers against her daughter for alleged defamation. Now the artist’s lawyer says that her father’s actions are “shameless.”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer stated that the “Princess” will not voluntarily sit down for a statement. According to TMZ, the lawyer filed legal documents where he said that Jamie’s attitudes seemed insolent to him, since he requested a statement date, “shortly after her daughter’s wedding and just before Father’s Day.

The arguments that Jamie presented, on June 18, to put Spears under oath were: alleged attacks on her name on social networks and in the next book that the artist will publish.

Rosengart added that “Mr. Spears simply refuses to go, as he should and as any decent man or father would.”

He also said that Jamie is racking up legal fees to revive his reputation.

The former guardian also claims that the following be denied: the singer was not allowed to take painkillers, the withdrawal of a driver’s license, in addition to the fact that Britney was allegedly forced to give eight tubes of blood to obtain medical attention.

Mathew commented that there is no legitimate purpose for forcing the artist to testify and called it “morally abhorrent and vindictive.”

The accusations against Jamie Spears.

According to the portal, both Britney and Mathew have accused the former guardian of conflict of interest, as well as the use of the singer’s money to pay unjustified personal expenses. On the other hand, Spears has alleged that her father forced her to go to rehabilitation and refused to marry him again.