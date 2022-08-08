Britney Spears fires security team after invasion at her wedding

Some days ago Britney Spears said yes to Sam Asghari after a ceremony at his mansion in the United States in which she wore a Versace design, but not everything was a fairy tale since Jason Alexander tried to sneak in after which the ‘princess of pop’ took drastic measures by firing your security team.

In addition to a move of residence with greater security, TMZ reported that the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ decided completely renew the staff after they allowed her ex-husband to carry out a live streaming on property -from the second level- carrying a knife as a weaponso it was arrested by the police.

Fortunately for Britney, the events did not escalate among her guest list, but she was not left with a good taste in her mouth since felt exposed because he could only be intercepted after he shouted that he wanted to see his “first and only woman”.

What happened to Jason Alexander?

Through her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Spears was in charge of taking the episode to court, although the defendant pleaded not guilty of the four charges he faces, which are vandalism, burglary, assault, and felony stalking.

The judge set a bail at 100 thousand dollarsso Alexander – with whom Britney annulled her wedding in 2004 after 55 hours – will also not be able to approach Britney or Asghari again thanks to a restraining order that protects them for the next 3 years.

These are not the first charges against Jason Alexander, who has criminal record for entering the security zone at the Nashville airporta Northern California robbery, as well as drug possession and distributioneffects under which he was found driving.