Britney Spears earrings hide a curious story

Britney Spears’s Instagram content is the most varied. One day she uploads a nude photo, another day she reflects on her social media past, and the third day she temporarily removes her account. She is like the princess of pop. Taking a look at her latest publications we have found an image of Britney’s new acquisition that has caught our attention because of how original it is. Is about some hoop earrings with some rolls of toilet paper!

Yes, we too have been freaking out. But more has hallucinated Licia Young, the designer of these handmade earrings because ever since Britney posted them on her Instagram, sales have skyrocketed. “Thank you! You are an inspiration 💗”, Licia thanked the singer. And it is that, although now they have been made known to the whole world, the designer has been making these ornaments since 1990 when she started selling them to her classmates. “Since then I have received enough publicity to make it worthwhile to do them from time to time,” said Licia.

But it is not the first time that there has been a strong interest in these earrings. During the first days of confinement, hysteria was unleashed to buy toilet paper and there were also those who wanted to wear it on their ears. There were so many sales the designer had to hire 12 friends to help you carry out the orders and the earnings he earned served him to support himself for the next two years. Crazy!

Now the success has been such that the publication of the singer of ‘Toxic’ accumulates 275 thousand ‘likes’ and It has been filled with comments with various opinions like “Britney, please don’t buy that” or “I think I’m going to buy the same ones”. But the funniest has been provided by the designer responding to a fan who posted: “Shit.” To which she has replied: “I think I have something for you.”

