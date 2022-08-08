Bray Wyatt dedicates a few words to wrestling fans

Since his dismissal from WWE on July 31, 2021, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been in the spotlight of several fans eagerly awaiting his next move in wrestling. The end of his twelve-year contractual commitment only preceded projects outside the competition, such as the recording of a movie or meetings with his former teammates Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman at conventions.

In recent weeks, Windham has been responsible for providing multiple cryptic messages that point to a possible return to the world of professional wrestling. This trend continued its course a few moments ago, when the three-time world champion published a new writing in their social networks. The wrestler behind “The Fiend” opened up about his vision for professional wrestling on his official Twitter account.

“Wrestling is not an action story, but a fairy tale for masochists. A comedy for those who criticize the punchline of a joke. A fantasy that not everyone understands, and an undeniable spectacle. The lines are blurred. Heroes turn villains and budgets get cut. Business is business”. These last lines could refer to one of the reasons why Windham was fired by WWE in 2021.

“But it can also be a land where dead men walk. Where honor makes you elite. Where the demons run through the offices. And a rockbottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to complain to yourself for two or three hours, or an excuse to be a kid again. Nothing matters if we are all present in the moment. Wrestling is not a love story, but much more. It’s hope.”

“This is a world surrounded by hate, greed and violence, and it seems far from over. We all know a place that gives us both hot and cold hopes, for better and for worse.” It should be clarified that the name of Bray Wyatt has been one of the most requested by fans since Triple H took over the WWE creative team a few days ago.

