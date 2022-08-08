Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of damaging the reputation of his wine company

This content was published on June 07, 2022 – 12:11

Los Angeles (USA), June 7 (EFE).- The American actor Brad Pitt has denounced his ex-partner, the actress Angelina Jolie, for deliberately damaging the reputation of his wine company in France and selling his part in it to a “strange”, reports the local press.

The couple had acquired the Miraval vineyard in 2008 for 45 million euros (53 million dollars), with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (southeastern France), where years later they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.

Now, the team of the actor in charge of the legal case opened for the sale of this property, accuses Jolie of intentionally harming her ex-husband for selling his part in the company without his consent, as stated in the documents leaked to the press.

Pitt’s defense maintains that Jolie not only did not contribute “anything” to the success of Miraval, a project that the actor was passionate about, but that she consummated the sale “in secret” and knowingly violating the conditions that she had agreed with Pitt, according to which neither of them could sell their interests in that business without the consent of the other. EFE

