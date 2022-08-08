Bluetooth calls, GPS and up to 12 days of battery

If you are looking to equip your wrist with a sports smartwatch, this one from Xiaomi is an excellent option as its price plummets.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active can boast of currently being the best Xiaomi sports smartwatch. It is thanks to functions like Bluetooth calls, 117 sports modes, dual-band GPS and up to 12-day battery. The best? Now you can buy it much cheaper than its sale price, because it sinks to the €144.99 in aliexpress square.

This sports watch, which has hit the market only a few months ago, has a recommended retail price of 199.99 euros. So if you buy it from AliExpress Plaza you save 55 eurosIn addition to enjoying free shipping and a return period of 15 days in case you are not convinced by its operation. You should know that AliExpress Plaza is the store where you can buy the cheapest Xiaomi Watch S1 Active right now. For comparison, on Amazon it only goes down to 156 euros.

Next, we tell you why it is worth buying this sports smartwatch. For now, choose the color you like the most from the moon white, ocean blue and space blackbecause in AliExpress Plaza all three are available for the same price.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

When buying a new smartwatch, you should pay special attention to its design, because after all it is a device that you will wear on your wrist throughout the day. As we told you in the analysis of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, this model has comfortable and lightweight design, weighing just 36.3 grams. In addition, it is a plus point that you can choose your favorite color. It’s not definitive, the silicone strap can be easily exchanged for another of the same size.

Another of the tricks that make this Xiaomi Watch S1 Active a great purchase is its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixelswell looks great. It has auto-brightness, always-on display mode, and over 200 watch faces to choose from, which is always a good thing. In addition to the touch screen, you can also use the two side buttons to interact with the system.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a great option now that it drops to 144.99 euros.

This Xiaomi smartwatch has a fast operation when it comes to moving between menus and opening apps. If you want to enjoy it to the fullest, it is best to connect it to your mobile. In this sense, it is Compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 10.0 or later devices. The most outstanding function that you can use is Bluetooth calls, that is, you can use the watch to receive and send calls from your phone.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is still a sports smartwatch, so it is especially complete in this section. Have 117 sports modes, 19 of them professionallike basketball or tennis. The device equips dual band gps, So you can get the most accurate location while doing sports. Another detail to keep in mind is that it is waterproofso you can also use it for your swimming training.

The functions of the watch on offer do not stop here, as it also has heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and stress detection, among other health data. Leaving this section aside, on the Watch S1 Active you can also receive notifications from your mobileuse the alarm or turn on the flashlight, among many other options.

The final question arrives: how often should this smart watch be charged? Well, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active has a 470 mAh battery which, in our experience, can offer an autonomy of 5 days if we use it to the maximum all day, with all functions and sensors activated. If we use the battery saving mode, that duration can extend up to 24 days.

In short, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active has everything you should look for in a smart watch, from the design to the screen, going through a wide multitude of tools. you know now falls to 144.99 eurostake the opportunity to get a great smartwatch for your wrist.

