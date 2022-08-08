Blackpink dates their new single: ‘Pink venom’ | Music

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa they want to give their followers a summer they will never forget. And they are doing it the best way they can: with lots of music. Just a week ago they presented the song ready for love that they had already advanced in their documentary in 2021 and in their virtual concert in 2022 but that until now had not been heard on a large scale. And just a few days later Blackpink already has their new single ready: Pink Venom.

This has been confirmed by the girlband through all their social networks where they have also summoned their legion of fans to be very aware of the premiere that will take place in the early hours of August 19 at 6 in the morning (one hour less in the Canary Islands).

With this, there would be two songs that we have already been able to enjoy this summer from the quartet, although we do not know if both will be part of the new record project of one of the most popular K-pop bands of the moment. After a break as a group that they have taken advantage of to show their individual musical facets, the group returns with renewed energy on their future album Born Pink that will see the light next September as reported a few days ago.

Another detail we learned about was the participation of Ryan Tedder in the project. It is not the first time that the names of the composer and the band come together since both already worked together on the world hit of 2020 Bet you wanna in which they collaborated with Cardi B. Just a couple of years later they want to try to repeat the formula that took them to the top of the list: “I’ve collaborated with them on some songs that I think really reflect what their sound is. I’m a big fan of this group. I have their posters all over my house and my wife thinks it’s weird.”

“I can’t tell you what’s coming. I think one or two of my songs will be on the album,” Ryan Tedder has confessed about his recent collaboration with the K-Pop group. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long because the release of the album is just around the corner.

“A lot of Blackpink-style music has been made with a lot of effort over a long period of time. In order to expand Blackpink’s emotional connection with fans around the world, they will be undertaking a world tour on the largest scale in the history of a K-girl band. Pop until the end of the year along with their comeback. Also, the big projects that fit that status will follow next,” agency YG Entertainment told Naver.

That tour will take place from October when they will start shooting around the world with a World Tour, with which we hope they will visit our country or come as close as possible to it. There are no closed dates on this data, but in a short time they will specify more about these new events.