Billie Eilish stopped her last concert to avoid a tragedy | Music

billie eilish is touring around the world presenting the songs from his most recent record project. Thousands of followers of the American crowd date after date to enjoy her shows and on her last date that was about to become a tragedy if it had not been for the quick intervention of the artist.

During a moment of his performance at the O2 Arena in London, the interpreter was forced to stop her performance before what was happening in the public. From her privileged position on the stage of that spectacular venue, she could see that things were not going well and she asked her entire audience for help.

“People are passing out and being moved outside. It’s hot, I know. You’re in a crowd. Feeling a little cramped? Everybody step back! Give people some space. Thirst polite, please. If someone seems a little dazed, tell the security staff “Billie Eilish was heard asking for the microphone of the pavilion. People were crowding the track area and many of the spectators were suffering from heat stroke given the crowd of spectators close to 20,000 and the high temperatures recorded in the British capital.

The American insisted on security measures for the organization, asking for water to be available to the public who requested it and security personnel aware of people’s health. A decision, just like the one to stop her concert, which probably avoided a tragedy.

It is not the first time that Billie Eilish has made a similar decision to help the public that attends her concerts around the world. A few weeks ago We already told you about the case of a girl who needed an inhaler during one of her live shows and that she managed to find it thanks to the singer stopping her show to ask for the collaboration of her viewers.

These details have earned the artist the unanimous applause of music lovers on all social networks. Because it is not the first time that she has stopped one of her shows for something similar, since she did the same thing in 2018 to give an assistant water.