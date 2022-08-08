Billie Eilish Reveals She Hated Making Her First Album: Why? – Rock pop

There is no doubt that billie eilish has become one of the most popular and enigmatic artists of the last time, and since the premiere of his first album, he has managed to become a name in the industry thanks to your charisma, creativity and their iconic looks. However, the process of their debut album, which could have been an enriching and fun experience, finally it was unpleasant for her.

Why Billie Eilish hated making her first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go??

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish revealed that the composition and recording process of her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? It was very “exhausting”.

Prior to the release of that album in 2019, the singer had released her first EP, Don’t smile at me (2017), which 7 of the 8 songs were released as singles. Which began to locate the then 15 year old artistwithin the radar of the music industry with hits like Ocean Eyes either copy cat.

Already with an armed popularity, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas had left largely to his fate to create the first album. However, there was deadlines by the singer’s labelsince he had to present himself around his 17th birthday.

Likewise, there were constant meetings and the expectation that a star was about to be born.

I hated every second”, admitted Billie Eilish to the medium. “I hated writing. She hated recording. I literally hated it. I would have done anything else. I remember thinking that there was no way i was going to make another album after this. Absolutely not”.

However, after that album and the respective promotion, the idea of ​​creating the following came up: Happier Than Ever (2021).

Regarding the process of this latest album Billie Eilish said that already “no one (other person) had decision-making power.” He added that from that minute they were “literally finneas and me and no one else“those who could make determinations.

Recently, some of the artist’s songs were selected as the ones that make you sleep the most according to science, which you can review by clicking here.





