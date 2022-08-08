Ben Affleck’s last appearance as Batman will happen in ‘The Flash’

When the return of Ben Affleck What Batman in Flash and in the Snyder Cut of The Justice League, some intuited that the actor would have other additional appearances in the future. In fact, rumors resurfaced about his solo feature film, which eventually became batman with Robert Pattinson. However, recently Affleck himself came out to clear any rumors about it.

In an interview with Herald Sun, Ben Affleck confirmed that, after Flashwe will not see him again as Batman. The actor said that filming his scenes for this film, in addition to the sequences he filmed for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, ended his good experience with the character. So, we can already rule out any rumors about another return.

During the talk, Ben Affleck also pointed out how pleasant it was to participate in Flash. He even assures that they have been his best scenes as the Gotham City vigilante:

“I’ve never said this, but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I’ve done, were in the movie. Flash. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I think it was cool and really interesting, different, but not in a way that was incongruous with the character.”

Ben Affleck says goodbye to Batman, now yes

Now, Ben Affleck is not entirely sure if this footage will be part of the final edition of Flash. It is valid to doubt it because, as we know, The Justice League Joss Whedon’s scrapped much of the original scenes.

“Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging, and I was like, ‘Wow, I think I finally figured it out,'” the actor said.

If nothing unforeseen arises —which is not guaranteed in Omicron’s time—, Flash will be released exclusively in theaters on November 4, 2022. Beyond Ben Affleck, it is also confirmed that the Michael Keaton’s Batman. The appearance of two heroes from different universes is, of course, due to the DC Multiverse.



