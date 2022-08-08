Ben Affleck’s 50s

Affleck rose to fame at the end of the 90s at the hands of his inseparable Matt Damon, thanks to the film ‘Good Will Hunting’which they both starred in and for which they won the Oscar for best screenplay, and since then, despite the potholes and some box office failures, he has been one of the most Hollywood fame.

Protagonist of resounding successes in the industry, he soon became one of the highest paid actors and also appeared on all the lists of the most attractive men in the world, although fame became unbearable when his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, with which he had coincided in two films and in one of the singer’s video clips, made him one of the targets of the paparazzi.

The interest in that relationship, according to his own Affleck, It ended up affecting his career. “I no longer had control of my life. I thought he wanted certain things, but he didn’t. I lost myself I felt suffocated, miserable and gross. I never should have gone down that road or gotten caught up in all the hype.”

Two decades later, Affleck and Lopez resumed that ill-fated courtship that this time has ended in a wedding, held last July in Las Vegas (United States), two decades after their first courtship, which began in mid-2002 and ended in 2004, after having postponed a wedding that was eventually called off.

Harshly criticized for some of his work in those years, over time he has not only received applause for his work as an actor but also for his work as a director, winning the Oscar for best film for the acclaimed film ‘Argo’a decade ago.

His resume also highlights having become one of the most admired comic book heroes, getting into the skin of Batman in the movies.s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)‘Justice League’ (2017) and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021).

Among Affleck’s latest works in the cinema is the film directed by Ridley Scott ‘The Last Duel’, in which he shares the poster with Matt Damon, Alan Driver and Jodie Comer, and for which he is the screenwriter together with Damon himself and Nicole Holofener.

FROM BLOCK-BUSTING ACTOR TO RECOGNITION AS A DIRECTOR

Born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California (United States), Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, son of Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Byers Affleck, grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is the older brother of also award-winning actor Casey Affleck, Oscar winner for his leading role in ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

Ben Affleck showed a passion for acting as a child, and soon began working as an actor in advertising and on television in the mid-1980s, a time when he strengthened his friendship with Matt Damon, along with who would rise to fame in 1997, thanks to the acclaimed film ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), for which they were screenwriters and protagonists, accompanied by Robin Williams.

For that film, Affleck became the youngest person to win the Oscar for best original screenplay and, in addition to achieving box office success, he received, among other awards, the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice.

‘Good Will Hunting’ was the definitive boost for what already seemed destined to be one of the most brilliant careers in Hollywood, after having received recognition for his previous works such as ‘Kevin Smith’s Mallrats’ (1995) or ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997) on the independent circuit, especially at the Sundance Film Festival.

Box office hits like ‘Armageddon’ (1998), ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998), ‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001) and ‘Daredevil’ (2003) and, among the media, the omnipresence of Affleck for his romantic relationship with the singer and actress Jennifer López , with which he was engaged for the first time in 2002, although they broke off their relationship a couple of years later.

Together with López he starred ‘gigli’ (2003), a harshly criticized film that failed at the box office, and with which a bad streak began for the actor, which made him rethink his professional career, although after several failures and harsh criticism, Affeck’s career would begin to come back thanks to the actor’s performance in ‘Hollywoodland’ (2006), for which he was nominated for Golden Globe.

A year later he made his directorial debut with ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007), for which he was also a screenwriter, and which starred his brother Casey, and in 2010 he directed, wrote and starred in ‘The Town’, chosen by the National Board of Review among the ten best films of the year.

The final applause of critics for Affleck He arrived in 2012 thanks to the film ‘Argo’, a film that he also directed and starred in, and which received seven Oscar nominations, including best film, which he won, in addition to the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards. for best film and best direction, a category in which, however, it was not nominated at the Oscars.